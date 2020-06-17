Eintracht added three points to his locker after winning 2-1 against Schalke this Wednesday in the Commerzbank-Arena. Eintracht Frankfurt arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 4-1 to Hertha BSC. For his part, Schalke 04 had to settle for a draw against one Bayern Leverkusen. After the result obtained, the Frankfurt team is ninth at the end of the duel, while Schalke is tenth.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for Eintracht Frankfurt, who opened the scoring with a goal of Andre Silva in the 28th minute, thus ending the first part with the result of 1-0.

The second period began in an excellent way for the local team, which increased distances through a goal of Abraham moments after the game resumed, specifically in the 50th minute. Reduced differences Schalke 04 thanks to the goal of Mckennie in the 59th minute, ending the match with the result of 2-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the footballers of Eintracht who entered the party were Hinteregger, Sow, Gačinović, Dost and Chandler replacing Ilsanker, Kohr, Rode, Andre Silva and Da costa, while the changes of Schalke were Matondo, Gregoritsch, Malick Thiaw and Raman, who entered to replace Becker, Kutucu, Miranda and Boujellab.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were seen in the duel. The locals were shown a yellow card to Kamada, Trapp and Dost, while in the visiting team a yellow card was Mckennie, Oczipka, Bozdogan and Boujellab and with red to Bozdogan (2 yellow).

With 41 points, Eintracht Frankfurt of Adi Hütter was placed in ninth place in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by David Wagner ranked tenth with 39 points.

The next day Eintracht Frankfurt will be measured with Suburb, while the Gelsenkirchen team will play their match against VfL Wolfsburg.