Friday May 15, 2020

On the return from the Bundesliga, this Saturday, May 16, the whole of Frankfurt, fighting in the middle of the table, will have to receive the visit of Borussia Mönchengladbach, who wants to get a victory to access a position in the next edition of the Champions League.

Football is back in Germany! This Saturday, May 16, the Bundesliga resumes, and everyone’s eyes will be on the development of the 26th date of the championship. At 12:30 pm, Eintracht Frankfurt, currently ranked 12th in the table, will be visited by Borussia Mönchengladbach, fourth-placed in the tournament.

SURPRISING SEASON

Borussia Mönchengladbach has shown an excellent level throughout the season, fighting the top positions in the table. He is currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga, just 6 points behind the leader, Bayern Munich.

YANN SOMMER CUTS IT ALL

The visit has an excellent advantage in the face of this match, since ‘Gladbach’ has the goalkeeper who saves the most in the entire league. Swiss Yann Sommer leads the German championship stops chart, having saved 90 times throughout the Bundesliga, averaging 3.6 stops per game.

THE PARÓN MAY BENEFIT THE LOCAL

Eintracht Frankfurt has not been able to show the level of previous seasons, but the time the team had away from the courts may play in their favor, since the conditions in which both teams return are practically the same.

