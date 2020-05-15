Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 26 Bundesliga 2019-2020

The emotions of this Saturday, May 16 are closed, continuing with the resumption of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Eintracht Frankfurt seek to take advantage of their local status trying to add a win that takes them away from the low area, but they will receive a Borussia Mönchengladbach who wants to consolidate in the Champions League area.

Time and Channel Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Campus: Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

Hour: 6:30 pm from Germany. 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET in the United States. 11:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Channel: TUDN in the United States. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach LIVE

The box of Eintracht Frankfurt He has had an irregular campaign wandering in the middle of the table, so they need to slow down if they still dream of Europe. They played 24 games with the balance of 8 wins, 4 draws and have fallen 12 times.

The Eagles They last had activity on March 7 when they visited Bayer Leverkusen being crushed 4-0.

For his part, Borussia Mönchengladbach He has been one of the protagonists of the competition still dreaming of the title, but for this they will have to close with everything. They reap 15 wins, 4 draws and have lost in 6 games.

Die Fohlen He also had action for the last time on March 7, suffering a hard blow when falling at home 1-2 against Borussia Dortmund, so they hope to return with everything.

As he Eintracht Frankfurt As the Borussia Mönchengladbach they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to give a mental blow in this restart after a long wait; in the general table we find the Eagles in twelfth position with 28 points, although with a pending duel, while The Colts are rooms with 49 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach.

