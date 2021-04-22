Eintracht Frankfurt sets the price of André Silva: 30 million euros

04/22/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward, André Silva, would cost around 30 million euros in case a club wanted to sign you, according to Sport1. The former Sevilla, who has recovered his best version in the Bundesliga, would be on the agenda of Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United despite the fact that he has a contract until 2023.

Portuguese is right now the second top scorer in German football with 24 goals, one more than Erling Haaland, behind the relentless Robert Lewandowski, who has a total of 35 so far this season. His goals allow Eintracht go fourth in the table, four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, with four games to go. The aim of those of Adi Hütter, who next season will be at the controls of Gladbach, is to catch up with Wolfsburg, third with just one more point.

The possible return of the German team to the Champions League would be one of the strongest arguments to retain the scorer for another season. After failing to shine at AC Milan or with the loan to Sevilla, the Portuguese has found in Frankfurt an ideal context to shine. The player himself recently left the door open in an interview for O Jogo: “I have heard the rumors, but there is nothing else. We will see it at the end of the season, it is something that gives me an extra motivation to work. That means that my work is paying off and that I am on the right track.”.

A feasible schedule after visiting Bayer

Eintracht Frankfurt faces the final stretch of the Bundesliga with the decisive duel against Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon. A draw would virtually turn André Silva’s team into a European team with three days to go against teams that have practically nothing at stake: Mainz 05, Schalke 04 and Freiburg.