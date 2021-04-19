Eintracht Frankfurt host FC Augsburg on matchday 30

04/19/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

The Frankfurt receives this Tuesday at 20:30 the visit of the Augsburg in the Commerzbank Arena during his 30th game in the Bundesliga.

The Eintracht Frankfurt He wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the thirtieth day after losing the last match against the Borussia Mönchengladbach by a score of 4-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 14 of the 29 games played so far in the Bundesliga, adding a figure of 44 goals conceded to 59 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the FC Augsburg achieved a zero draw against the Arminia Bielefeld, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 29 games that the team has played in the Bundesliga, it has won nine of them with 29 goals in favor and 42 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Eintracht Frankfurt has won eight times and has drawn six times in 14 games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him FC Augsburg, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Commerzbank Arena. At home, the FC Augsburg they have won four times and drawn twice in their 14 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Eintracht FrankfurtIn fact, the numbers show three losses and two draws for the home team. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in December 2020 and ended with a 0-2 result in favor of the Frankfurt.

With regard to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Bundesliga, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Eintracht Frankfurt is ahead of the FC Augsburg with a difference of 20 points. The Eintracht Frankfurt He arrives at the meeting with 53 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. For his part, the FC Augsburg it has 33 points and occupies the eleventh position in the classification.