Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz 05 split the points and draw 1-1

05/09/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Commerzbank Arena and who faced the Frankfurt and to Mainz it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Eintracht Frankfurt faced the match with the intention of recovering their league score after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the previous match against Bayer Leverkusen. Regarding the visiting team, the Mainz 05 he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Bayern Munich at home and the Werder Bremen away from home, by 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in fifth position, while the Mainz he stayed in twelfth place at the end of the match.

The match started in a positive way for the Maguntino team, who opened the scoring with a goal of Karim Onisiwo in the 11th minute, thus ending the first half with a 0-1 on the light.

In the second half came the goal for him Eintracht Frankfurt, who put the tie through a goal from Ajdin Hrustic near the conclusion, at 85, ending the duel with a score of 1-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Eintracht Frankfurt gave entrance to Ajdin Hrustic, Stefan Ilsanker, Timothy chandler, Amin younes Y Steven Zuber for Sebastian Rode, Djibril sow, Erik Durm, Tuta Y Daichi kamada, Meanwhile he Mainz gave entrance to Jean-Paul Boetius, Robert Glatzel, Levin Oztunali Y Danny Latza for Robin quaison, Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Michael Burkardt Y Leandro martins.

In the match the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Filip Kostic Y Ajdin Hrustic.

With this tie, the Eintracht Frankfurt it was placed in the fifth position of the table with 57 points, occupying a place of access to the Europa League. For his part, Mainz 05 with this point he remained in twelfth position with 36 points at the end of the match.

The next day the Frankfurt team will play at home against the Schalke 04, Meanwhile he Mainz 05 will seek the triumph in his fief before him Borussia Dortmund.

Data sheetEintracht Frankfurt:Kevin Trapp, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Tuta (Amin Younes, min.65), Erik Durm (Timothy Chandler, min.64), Daichi Kamada (Steven Zuber, min.71), Sebastian Rode (Ajdin Hrustic, min.29 ), Djibril Sow (Stefan Ilsanker, min.63), Filip Kostic, Luka Jovic and André SilvaMainz 05:Robin Zentner, Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate, Danny Da Costa, Dominik Kohr, Leandro Martins (Danny Latza, min.89), Philipp Mwene, Karim Onisiwo (Robert Glatzel, min.78), Jonathan Michael Burkardt (Levin Oztunali, min.78) and Robin Quaison (Jean-Paul Boetius, min.56)Stadium:Commerzbank ArenaGoals:Karim Onisiwo (0-1, min. 11) and Ajdin Hrustic (1-1, min. 85)