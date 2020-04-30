If it weren’t for the disruption caused by COVID-19, Anja Silja would have celebrated her 80th anniversary on the stages where she has worked for a whopping 65. The German soprano is synonymous with Emilia Marty, the complex character of the opera The Makropoulos Case. Janacek, a lyrical singer who thanks to her father’s elixir has lived 337 years metamorphosing into different women and who plans to live 337 more. “Everything I have felt, my own destiny, my children, my relationships, everything is reflected in the Makropulos case,” says Silja, who without being Emilia is as fascinating as her emblematic character, an intrepid “kamikaze” who survives intact thanks to her phenomenal acting skills and a voice that still responds. That prototype of the modern singer in the 60-70s, today is one to see and shudder.

Born in 1940, the Berliner, without intending to, is the longest running soprano. The daughter of actors, she has theater in her blood. Under the tutelage of her grandfather, her only singing teacher, at the age of ten she sang Voices of Spring in a summer concert, toured as a child prodigy and at fifteen she sang Rosina from The Barber of Seville. Fame came at 19 as the Night Queen of The Magic Flute at the Vienna Opera under Karl Böhm. Then they called it “The German Callas” and in quick succession sang Zerbinetta, Leonora, Konstanza and Fiordiligi. A year later came the consecration and love as Senta in The Flying Dutchman at the Bayreuth Festival directed by Wieland Wagner, the great grandson of the composer. It will be his muse and later, his companion. Thus Wieland realized the dream of his grandfather, a slender and beautiful twenty-something incarnating Elisabeth, Elsa, Brunilda, Venus, Siglinda, Isolda. Outside Bayreuth (where only Wagner is sung) he transformed it into Salome and Aida, Elektra and Lulu, creatures so dissimilar that they would have annihilated less resistant voices, his was according to Wieland “a trumpet childish”, without beauty, penetrating, luminous, versatile , adaptable. Wieland dies at 49 and Silja says goodbye to Bayreuth and its director in 36 productions. He will establish a short and intense relationship with André Cluytens, but the great Belgian director dies suddenly. Silja buys her house in Paris where she still resides.

Discarded, she considers retirement, but she is not even 30 years old. She will return as Cassandra, Lady Macbeth, Turandot, Ariadne, The Fire Angel, Tatyana, Violetta, Tosca, Jenny, Carmen, Medea, she is not afraid of anything. In Frankfurt he meets conductor Christoph von Dohnanyi, conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, he will be the father of their three children, the marriage will last 25 years until he decides to leave suburban American life and storm the scene with hurricane force because “the criminal always returns to the crime scene. ” It will reinvent itself, return to some iconic characters and incorporate new ones that it will immortalize.

“Opera is theater with music,” he says. “It portrays reality even if it does not seem so because one uses, for better or for worse, singing, one dies … singing!” He is not interested in the public that comes only for the beauty of the sound, that is not his audience. His characters are ambivalent, devious. He left Wagner (“who wrote for young voices”) and embraced Janacek who brought him his greatest triumphs: Jenufa’s Kostelnicka, Katya Kabanova’s Kabanicha, and Emilia Marty. Those dream roles will also arrive for legendary veterans like Martha Mödl who grace the scene only with their magnetic presence: the prioress of the Carmelites of Poulenc, the wet nurse in The Woman without a Shadow, Prince Orlovsky in The Bat, the Countess Geschwitz in Lulu, Candide’s old woman, the witch of Hansel and Gretel, the countess of The Lady of Spades and a memorable Erwartung de Schoenberg directed by Robert Wilson, are disputed by directors such as Klaus Michael Grüber, Luc Bondy, Ruth Berghaus, all unthinkable without the signal Wieland.

To her dashing “only eighty”, Anja Silja is Emilia Marty’s renewed mirror, as she wrote in her autobiography The Longing for the Unattainable says “My future was always in the past”.