I remember several times in my teens having the MTV channel turned on almost as a background noise. It was a symbol that popular culture was making its way onto your television.

As well as the Beavis and Butthead characters who spent hours on the couch watching video clips, many young people in the eighties and nineties saw in the programming and VJs of this channel, their obligatory references in music and entertainment.

The truth is that now nostalgics will be able to relive that moment on August 1, 1981, when the screen shows the images of the launch of the Apollo 11 rocket. As the rocket takes off, the footage shows an astronaut leaping over the Moon, a flag with the classic MTV logo emerges in all its glory, and a music video for The Buggles' "Video Killed The Radio Star" is played.

Well all this beauty of pop culture is now found entirely online, with full programming from 1981 to 1989 on the Internet Archive Database platform.

The user who uploaded the vhs to the platform commented "this is my personal collection of MTV VHS recordings from the 80s. I have been collecting recordings of full, unedited, commercial-specific commercials and especially VJ for years. I found these videos from old websites, torrent sites, sharing stuff, The Original MTV VJs Facebook page and of course the Archive. A lot comes from great people like CosmicWheelz and others!"

A case that changed the paradigms of the youth of the time in the way in which they began to consume music.

“Television soon appeared and gave us the gift of sight, but it was the cable that gave us the freedom of choice,” you can hear a narrator who presents the network in the first MTV broadcast.

It should be remembered that in the case of MTV Latin America, its initial kick was given on August 27, 1993 with the song by the Chilean group Los Prisioneros, “We Are Sudamerican Rockers”.

