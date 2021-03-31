Eighteen immigrants enter Melilla after managing to jump the fence

Eighteen immigrants of sub-Saharan origin managed to irregularly access Melilla this Tuesday night after jump the border fence between Spain and Morocco.

Sources from the Government Delegation reported that this irregular entry occurred at around 9:40 p.m. through the area near the Beni-Enzar border crossing, which is closed since March 13, 2020 due to the pandemic.

The immigrants, after getting into Melilla, went on foot to the center of the city, until they the Police took charge of them.

Likewise, the Government Delegation confirmed that they used a land entrance.

It is the second entry of this type that occurs this month, after last March 8 there was another in which more than 150 immigrants They tried to jump over the border fence at dawn and 59 succeeded. In that assault they resulted two immigrants slightly injured, in addition to three agents of the Civil Guard.