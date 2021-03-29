Eight years of suspension to the Chilean Juan Carlos Sáez

03/29/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

EFE

The Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez has been suspended for eight years and fined $ 12,500 after being found guilty of failing to cooperate with an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) into possible violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), and of failing to report a corrupt offering .

This is reported by the TIU, which adds that “when he was interviewed in relation to betting alerts in matches in which he had participated, the young man, 28, repeatedly refused to comply with the request to provide his mobile phone for the forensic analysis “.

On the other hand, he admitted to having received “a corrupt approach“in an ITF Futures tournament in Chile,” of which he did not inform the authorities, as required by anti-corruption regulations, “he adds.

“The disciplinary case was resolved by Professor Richard H. McLaren, independent officer of the Anti-Corruption Hearing, who imposed the suspension and fine. As a result of Professor McLaren’s decision, and effective August 19, 2019, Mr. Sáez is prohibited from competing or attending any event sanctioned or authorized by the governing bodies of tennis during the entire eight-year period, “he says.

Actually, the player is ranked 1,082 in the ATP singles rankings and it got to be 230, in September 2015.