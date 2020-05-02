Eight years ago, on May 2, 2012, the Corinthians started his trajectory in the knockout Libertadores, in search of its first continental title. Alvinegro’s first mission in the knockout phase was to face Emelec, away from home, for the first leg of the round of 16.

After going undefeated in the group stage, with four wins and two draws, Timão visited the Ecuadorians in Guayaquil and left with a 0-0 draw. Tite’s squad included: Cássio; Edenílson, Chicão, Leandro Castán and Fábio Santos; Ralf and Paulinho; Jorge Henrique, Danilo and Emerson Sheik; Willian.

Corinthians and Emelec-EQU faced off in the round of 16 of the 2012 Libertadores

After a balanced first half and few chances, the game caught fire in the final stage. Right from the start, Sheik made a great move, had a chance face to face, but failed to get inside. On the next move, Jorge Henrique was fouled and was sent off for the second yellow card.

With one less on the field, Timão stepped back and watched Emelec reach the dead balls with danger. At 17, Valencia hit a free kick on the crossbar. Even suffocated, the Brazilian team managed to hold the tie, with great performance from Cássio, and return to Brazil needing only a simple victory to advance.

In the return game, played at Pacaembu, Alvinegro showed superiority, won by 3 to 0, and guaranteed the place in the quarterfinals. Alex took Jorge Henrique’s place and rocked the nets, as well as Fábio Santos and Paulinho.

The Tite team would go on to eliminate Vasco in the quarterfinals, Santos in the seminals and defeat Boca Juniors in the decision to keep the title.

Sports Gazette





