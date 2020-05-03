On May 3, 2012, a goalkeeper arrived in Brazil who, for the first time, felt what it is like to be approved by Corinthians fans. Today among the players with the most titles in the club’s history, Cássio, exactly eight years ago, noticed at the Cumbica airport, in Guarulhos, the repercussion of his performance in the 0-0 draw against Emelec, in Ecuador, by Libertadores.

Cássio felt closely what it is like to be approved by the Corinthians for exactly eight years (Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

The game was the team’s first playoff game in that edition of the tournament. Coach Tite had just decided to serve goalkeeper Júlio César, responsible for failures in the elimination in the Campeonato Paulista days before. In that 0-0 in Guayaquil, Jorge Henrique was expelled at the beginning of the second half, and Cássio became a hero, with a sequence of defenses, mainly with the team in numerical inferiority. Fans thanked him on arrival. – I think I did (a performance worthy of a starter), but it’s up to Tite to decide. I’m doing my job, I hope the teacher liked it. I want to stay on the team like this and do the job – said, at the time, Cássio, who, before Corinthians, had played little in Brazilian football, only in a few matches for Grêmio, the club that revealed him, and surprised him with his calm.

– I wasn’t nervous. Of course there is anxiety about the situation, I think that the whole team did, but we did well. Even with one less, we behave well in the field. For me, the most important thing was that we didn’t lose. Now a victory is enough – said the goalkeeper, on May 3, 2012, then at the age of 24, same number as the shirt he wore in that Libertadores.

The sequence is known: in the return of the round of 16, 3 to 0 for Timão over Emelec, in Pacaembu, Vasco eliminated in the quarterfinals, with the mark of Cássio in great defense in kick against Diego Souza, then current champion Santos left behind in the semifinals and, in the decision, the Argentine Boca Juniors was overcome. Always with the goalkeeper as the highlight.

Eight years after debuting, Cássio won the São Paulo Championships of 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Brazilians of 2015 and 2017, the Recopa Sul-Americana of 2013 and the Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup for Corinthians. He is among the 15 players who most played for the club, accumulating 463 matches.

The question now is in relation to when will be the next game of Cássio and Corinthians. The squad was released indefinitely from activities at the club’s headquarters due to the coronavirus pandemic and, last Thursday, a 25% reduction in salaries registered in the group’s portfolio was announced.

