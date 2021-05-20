Eight years after the betrayal with the closure of Google Reader, Google wants us to return to RSS in Chrome

Seriously Google? Eight years ago RSS weren’t good enough for you. You loaded up Google Reader and you were responsible for this fantastic way of being able to follow media publications to be a bit in a no-man’s-land. Now it turns out that you want to take advantage of this technology again, right?

It’s at least what it sounds like after yesterday’s announcement: Chrome is testing a feature that will allow media to “follow” through their RSS feeds. This is not the resurrection of Google Reader, which is what many of us would really want, and Google’s proposal is late and bad.

RSS are very much alive, but Google wanted to bury them

Google’s idea is not to re-launch Google Reader. When he canceled it we already talked about some great alternatives —Feedly is probably the most prominent one— but the truth is that that Google ad made the relevance and popularity of RSS fade.

Now the company seems to want to bring that technology back. The Canary development version of your browser is starting to offer a feature that allows you to “follow” a post or RSS repository.

If we activate that function, Chrome will open a kind of reader that will show the latest contents of that website. Contrary to what happened in Google Reader, it will not be possible to switch between RSS feeds with the ease with which we did in that application, but at least we will get a chronological overview of what those media and blogs are publishing.

Neither forget nor forgive

RSS it was it’s a fantastic technology that Google wanted to bury by canceling Google Reader. Your reader is the perfect example of how when we depend on a company to enjoy a service, its closure can be a real disaster for its users.

What memories 🙁

It has not been the only displeasure that Google has given us in this sense – in a few days it will repeat (or almost) play with Google Photos – but the truth is that Google Reader cancellation was a cheap blow for millions of users who took advantage of that great way to follow media and blogs on a daily basis.

The advantages of Google Reader were obvious: its chronological format assured us that there was no damn? recommender algorithm that would put us trash (although sometimes it was not) to discover content that might interest us. We already knew what we were interested in, and RSS was just a great way to follow those media.

But of course, for Google that was not so great. They were into other battles, and in fact part of Reader’s options tried to be transferred to its failed social network Google+, that drove us to share content like Facebook already did.

Google’s proposal is that of that “+ Follow” button with which a reader will appear with the articles of that medium that we follow in chronological order. This is by no means the return of Google Reader.

Y then there was the other thing: RSS technology was an open standard, and as much as Google boasts of its support for the opening of the web, it does not stop making attempts to limit that openness and try to create its own standards (which of course they affirm that they remain open), something that we have seen with AMP and that now they also want to promote with the disturbing FLoC technology with which they want to say goodbye to cookies.

So no, Google. Neither forget nor forgive.