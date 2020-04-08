Kate Nelson, school administrator in Colorado gives us some proposals for activities to carry out at home with our family and thus counteract the stress that the current situation generates

AP –

To the extent that COVID-19 causes closings, cancellations and orders to stay home, causes of stress In the home. Aside from health concerns, loss of income, and lack of child care, there is also dealing with isolation, individually or as a couple or family.

Kate Nelson, a school administrator in Colorado, is adjusting to the loss of a source of income and working from home with distractions: her husband, three children and homework. Like others, she has been using technology – video conferencing and blogging _ to help with the situation.

“In my family we are very scattered and we are very close,” said Nelson, 33. “Right now we are talking every day. There are ways that we are much closer than before.”

While you take precautions against coronavirus and stay home, there are some services, discounts and ideas that could help ease the burden or strengthen ties with loved ones.

1. REINVENT TABLE GAMES

A Pictionary juice via Zoom was a hit with the Nelson family. Multiple people can join and draw on the Zoom whiteboard. The basic subscription is free.

2. APPOINTMENTS AT HOME

The Phinneys are preserving the dating night traditions. On their YouTube channel Date Mates, they are documenting ideas such as the “Chopped Cooking Challenge”, based on the television show “Chopped”, which challenges chefs to prepare a dish with unconventional ingredients.

Thomas’s plate combined pork ribs, sarsaparilla, bok choy, and guava. His wife, Ruth, made a dessert with cottage cheese, puff pastry, cereal, mint, and prunes.

The couple also used a rewards credit card on food purchases to accumulate points they plan to use on trips, eventually.

3. GIVE YOURSELF A DINNER

If your budget allows, take a break from dinner planning and order food by delivery. Uber Eats is canceling delivery fees for some select restaurants, and, as with Door Dash, the service may be without personal contact.

4. ORGANIZE A VIRTUAL CINEMA NIGHT

You don’t have to go out to the movies together. Host a video call with friends and watch the same movie simultaneously from everyone’s home, adding comments, popcorn, and wine.

5. CAMPING

Camping inside the house or in the yard can offer something different. Nelson’s children _ ages 7, 4, and 2 _ will camp overnight in the room.

The Phinneys will do it in the yard. “We are going to look at the stars and tell stories or ca after songs,” says Ruth.

6. CHANGE THE ROUTINE

Nelson talks about his problems and activities on his blog, Avenue Kate, to help other parents. One of his ideas: a treasure hunt game in which children look for signs of spring around their home and document them with photos and drawings.

7. NEW EXERCISES

If you wanted to exercise, now you can have more time and resources. The YMCA launched a free online class program called YMCA 360 to help people stay active indoors. Several gym chains have similar programs.

8. MEDITATION

If you feel anxious about him COVID-19, the Calm app for sleeping and meditating offers free resources.