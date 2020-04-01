The state of alarm declared in Spain by the coronavirus COVID-19 has caused in our country and in many others avoid going outside (only to stock up on food, medicine and basic products) and live our daily lives at home. With these mobility restrictions, it is not surprising that the physical activity of millions of people is on the decline, as our colleagues on the Magnet have well commented.

The gyms are closed, and donning sports shoes for walking / running, activities that are accessible to the majority and that do not need an excessive expense of material to practice, it is not possible. If something YouTube and Instagram has shown us is that we can exercise from our bedroom or living room with things to “walk around the house”.

But if these routines that so many followers are generating are not for you and you have a game console at handLike a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4, you will be interested to know that you can take advantage of more dynamic games to exercise and record sessions with your Apple Watch thanks to “active video games” training.

What is “Active Video Game” on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Training app has a wide range of activities and sports with which to record our physical activity depending on what we are doing. One of the most unknown types of training is “active video games”. It is intended for video games that require a certain type of movement, and not just sitting on the couch with the remote.

Although the options to choose from are not as extensive as the Apple Watch Training app workouts, there are some titles worth mentioning If we have a compatible game console and we want to do some exercise while playing with the game console, something that unfortunately is not possible in the vast majority of cases.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo has been interested in launching video games that motivate you to jump off the couch since the launch of the Wii game console in late 2006. This is probably the first video game console that comes to mind when we talk about exercising while we play for its characteristic Wiimote controls.

However, the last of the company, the Nintendo Switch, drink from its philosophy. Although its controls (the Joy-Cons) do not have the same shape as that of its predecessors, those that accompany the hybrid device have a higher degree of precision to enjoy games like Ring Fit Adventure.

This title takes the idea of ​​a classic adventure game and turns it around. To move forward we will need help from the Ring-Con, a wheel-shaped accessory that is held with both hands and to which one of the Joy-Con is attached, and a band that fits the leg and puts the other control . If we want to persevere in history we must jogging, squats, push-ups and push-ups.

Quite a bestseller in Japan, in recent weeks it has also become one of the best sellers in many western countries. In fact, finding the physical game is quite complicated, and it is not for sale in the Nintendo eShop, although users are asking the big N to publish it in order to download it digitally. Third-party versions of the accessory are available from Amazon.

Our colleagues from Xataka analyzed the title, and athletes affirm that the sessions are quite complete. If you wonder how many kcal you can lose per session, there are estimates that are around 200 kcal per hour. Compared to other activities it is not so much, but few games can say that they help you exercise and lose weight.

Fitness boxing

Another title for Nintendo Switch with which we can turn the game console into our personal trainer. The proposal of the title Fitness Boxing is to help us fight the extra kilos by a boxing training program and choreography on instrumental versions of popular songs.

Improve your boxing skills with jabs, crochets, hooks and live shots, as well as hone dodges and blocks. It has the option “Free exercise” in which it is possible to choose which parts of the body we want to focus on, such as the back, pecs, shoulders or legs. You can also exercise the whole body, and change the speed and intensity to suit your needs and goals.

Unlike Ring Fit Adventure, Fitness Boxing you do not need special accessories for your practice, only the Joy-Cons built into the Nintendo Switch. However, if we have a Nintendo Switch Lite, whose controls cannot be decoupled, it would be necessary to purchase them separately (as with Ring Fit Adventure). In addition, it can be downloaded digitally from the eShop.

Just Dance 2020 (or 2019, 2018, etc …)

The Just Dance video game saga is characterized by containing the most famous musical hits. In the 2020 edition we can find songs like 7 Rings by Ariana Grande, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Con Altura by Rosalía ft. J Balvin & El Guincho or High Hopes de Panic! at the Disco.

In addition, the service is also available Just Dance Unlimited, a dance-on-demand subscription service that gives you access to more than 500 songs, among other things. Each copy has one month of free access. The good thing about Just Dance is that it is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii. You can also download the digital version.

Zumba Burn It Up!

Zumba is a fitness discipline that was created in the 80s by Alberto Pérez that combines dance moves with aerobic routines. The rhythms found in the routines are Latin American, such as salsa, merengue, cumbia or reggaeton. Approximately 50 to 300 calories are lost in each session.

In recent years it has gained a lot of popularity and it has become a success in sports centers around the world. However, it can also be practiced from home with videos on YouTube or video games such as Zumba Burn It Up! for Nintendo Switch

In this title there are available 30 songs with the latest original Zumba songs and hits. It includes instructors to teach us how to correctly execute the different dance steps, and it has 18 classes to choose from depending on our level and which will make us improve with subsequent practice.

Wii Sports

Wii Sports was one of the most popular video games on the Nintendo Wii because It was included in the vast majority of units that were sold. With it you can play tennis, baseball, golf, bowling or boxing. If you have a Wii collecting dust through a closet or drawer, you probably have Wii Sports too, because getting it by now is not easy.

This title had several sequelssuch as Wii Sports Resort, which introduced the Motion Plus accessory for Wiimotes. Even the Wii U had its own version, Wii Sports Club, which it is possible to find more easily in some stores.

Wii Fit

Although with Wii Sports Nintendo encouraged us to exercise, it managed to attract attention even more with Wii Fit. This title requires the Wii Balance Board, a scale capable of measuring users’ weight and center of gravity. In addition, it calculates the body mass taking into account the height of the device. With these parameters, tests are carried out whose results give the “Wii Fit age”.

The game contains around 40 activities with four key areas: yoga, toning, aerobics and balance. Jogging, step, hula hoop, rhythmic boxing and other mini-games are possible. Later, an improved version with more content was released, called Wii Fit Plus, and a version for Wii U with the name Wii Fit U.

Beat Know

It is also possible to play on PlayStation 4 while we exercise, although the PSVR virtual reality headset and a title like Beat Saber are required. In this rhythmic game we will control two lightsabers Star Wars-style to destroy the elements and obstacles that appear on the screen. It is also available on Steam and in the Oculus store.

Kinect Sports Rival

We finish the list with the Kinect Sports Rival game for Xbox One. Microsoft’s proposal uses the technology of the Kinect viewer to detect player movement. In the title we can find six different sports, like Racing Wake, Climbing, Tennis, Bowling, Soccer and Target Shooting.

If you have an Xbox One, but not Kinect, there is a problem. And is that Microsoft stopped making it a while ago, so finding it is quite complicated. There may be units in good condition on the second hand market at a good price.

