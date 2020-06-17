When Bayern Munich started their incredible run of eight consecutive titles, way back in 2013, the team was at its peak.

Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry were all crucial. And that year, plus the next couple, they played the best football of their careers.

Fast-forward to 2020 and they’re all gone. But Bayern Munich, after a brief stumble under Niko Kovac, have had no trouble replacing four of the biggest legends in their 120-year history.

It didn’t look like that was going to be the case a year ago, when Bayern slinked their way to Bundesliga title number seven and the DFB Pokal. They did so unconvincingly. Was this the beginning of the end?

No, it was just the end of one particular chapter.

Having sacked Kovac earlier in the season with the team fourth in the table, four points adrift, Bayern appointed Hansi Flick.

A couple of mixed results followed but they have been unstoppable since December.

They’ve emerged to the title with 17 wins from their last 18 games, and three points from each of their last 11 outings. They’ve done it with fast, furious pressing and intelligent, intricate possession play.

Bayern have a recognizable imprint again and no obvious weaknesses, and for that Flick deserves enormous credit. The fact they’ve found it while transitioning to a new generation just makes the achievement all the more remarkable and, for everyone else in Germany, truly frightening.

Robert Lewandowski is now 31 but is showing no signs of slowing down: the Pole’s 31 goals in the league this season is a new personal best.

One more assist will see 30-year-old Thomas Müller equal Kevin de Bruyne’s Bundesliga record for assists in a season. Manuel Neuer has enjoyed a renaissance after two unconvincing years.

But beyond them, this is a young team. A hungry team.

Jérôme Boateng has featured heavily in the run-in but only because Niklas Süle has been recovering from an ACL injury. Record signing Lucas Hernandez had injuries of his own and will expect to be more prominent next season.

Davies has emerged, suddenly and surprisingly, as one of the best wingbacks on the planet.

Kimmich, previously one of the leading right-backs in world football, now dominates in midfield.

Gnabry and Coman are direct and dangerous on the wings and will almost certainly have to fight Leroy Sané for their places next season.

At just 19, Joshua Zirkzee has taken Lewandowski’s place or been used as a late sub on occasion. He’s netted a goal every 68 minutes in the process.

There is a new look to this Bayern Munich side, there’s a new feel to them, and they’ve moved on from their recently departed club legends.

They’re by far the richest club in Germany and they’ve won the league at a canter despite the slip-ups under Kovac, despite Borussia Dortmund spending big last summer, and despite Dortmund and Leipzig both enjoying impressive and consistent seasons.

Right now, it seems impossible that eight in a row won’t turn into nine, or 10, or 11. Bayern are just getting started.