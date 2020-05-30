The skin of the hands is one of the areas of the body most exposed toexternal aggressions, such as sun, heat, dryness or contact with chemical productsthey can be harmful. It is also a particularly fine and delicate skin, and where the passing of the years is perceived before: it dries up, loses firmness, spots appear, it becomes rough. Aging prematurely. To avoid this, you have to pamper her a lot, dedicate all our attention and the best daily care. Inside and outside the home.

And especially during these weeks of confinement. Frequent hand washing is one of the most effective measures to avoid contagion. Butexcess hygiene can end up being harmful for that sensitive skin. Both the hydroalcohol gels and the soapy water drag the fat layer that covers the skin and it dries out, being left without its natural protective barrier.

With the help of Gisèle Denis, we offer you a series ofe expert advice to protect your hands as they deserve,and keep them soft, healthy and full of vitality at all times.

one.Wash your hands withmild soaps, that respect the pH of your skin.

2.Hot water contributes to dehydration of the skin, so better wash them withwarm or cold water.Then gently pat them dry until completely dry. Moisture is not good for the hands.

3.Applymoisturizeron the hands after each wash (either with water or with hydroalcohol) and at the end of the day, since sleep favors the absorption of nutrients.

Four.Usesgloveswhenever you go to do housework, to avoid contact with detergents, soaps and other substances that dry the skin.

5.It is recommended to make aexfoliationweekly, to remove the dead cell layer of the skin, guilty of that unpleasant feeling of roughness.

6.If you want to getstrong nails and healthy, well-hydrated skin, drink between 2.5 and 2 liters of water a day and follow a diet rich in vegetables and fruits.

7.In your hygiene habits these days do not forgetthoroughly clean the nails,and also cut them. Long nails can collect dirt and become a haven for the virus.

8.Finally, it is also highly recommended that in these days of confinementsunbatheat least 10 or 15 minutes a day, to boost your vitamin D levels. Of course, always with adequate sun protection.

