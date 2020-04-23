2. Xavi Segura, manager of Club Deportivo Valldoreix store (Barcelona). Professional stringing team for the Spanish Davis Cup, Conde de Godó Trophy, Mutua Madrid Open or Wimbledon.

1. “No, never in my life. I have been lucky that since I was little I have always had work. As a freelancer I have never allowed more than two weeks of vacation.

2. I imagine that, like everyone else, being with loved ones, with friends, doing day to day; It is what I carry worse. Beyond dedicating myself, I am passionate about tennis, sports, competition, and I miss being able to do the follow-up that we could have on TV every week. I am one of the lucky ones who can work on something that they enjoy and that day after day I miss it very much, both daily and going to the academy to see the players, traveling to different tournaments; things that make me feel great. The day to day in tournaments, after many years, I miss it; Being home for so many weeks in a row, even more with that lack of dating, gets heavy.

3. A great pity. A very important bet was being made, both institutionally and in the RFET in all categories, being a very good opportunity with a complete schedule, for boys and girls; and it is a great pity for the sector, for the players and their ranking, which truncates dreams, hopes and, why not say it, for the money that can be generated. To a certain extent, my annual turnover percentage comes from the tournaments I participate in and that is a personal financial problem.

4. There is what we do not know, what only scientists, politicians, etc. can say. I think it will be dropper, sport is a branch of business, entertainment, we will have to have a little patience. Being able to play sports in a group, I think it will go very little by little, and with an audience in the stands … some experts think that until next year they will be involved. Who knows what the ITF, ATP, WTA world tour will be like? The same in Spain we are like to play but to see how half of the world’s airports are and if players can leave their countries. Tennis is going to be differentiated more than domestic competitions can be from other sports. I would love that this year something could be disputed, but there is the issue of a fair ranking. I wish national circuits could be made in each country. He would try to make the Davis Cup and the Federation Cup final, which at the end of the year could through some formula not break certain competitions; Although without an audience, without sponsors, it is difficult to conceive of it.

5. If you could go back to activity, what we understood as normal life, in September, I think it will be divided into two: those who, due to their nature of work, have had economic problems at this time and those who have had less trouble. . The freelancer who played tennis, I imagine he will continue to pay the club fees, but that the material will dose and lengthen it a little more, in the style of what he experienced in 2008; people are also going to be scared, social and financial. Within the world of leisure, tennis can be a little more expensive than other practices, although those who have a career as a tennis player will continue and we with them, as professionals. The problem I see more in fans, in club members.

6. There are appearing enough institutional initiatives, from the RFET, from clubs, to launch exhibitions, championships … The first thing to look at, everyone, is the issue of health, it is not like in 2008 it was a matter of pasta, it is a health issue and it is a priority. If it is not necessary to make very long trips, I would try to distribute a series of grants to autonomous communities in which tournaments can be held and there are more participants, I would look to boost those segments of tennis where money is most needed; among those at the top it is not so much an economic question, it is more to compete, not to lose the level, so they could be charity tournaments to collaborate in alleviating this disease. People beyond 100 in the world are getting more complicated. Luckily, in Spain we have very good players to be able to do different events that can help other segments, among them, for example, the stringers ”.