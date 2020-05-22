We live a very important moment for the world of podcasting, who is seeing how one of its founding pillars, the opening outside of closed and proprietary platforms, begins to crack. Responsible for this are platforms such as Spotify or iVoox, which are managing to get hold of exclusively some of the best content on the market.

At the user level, there are more and more quality podcasts to listen to, and from the Genbeta team we wanted to tell you what services and applications we use to listen to the episodes of our favorites daily or weekly. Using them is a great way to not have to worry about anything, just listen when available. Also, a great method of discovery.

Gabriela González

Gabriela González is Senior Editor at Genbeta

“I listen to few podcasts and there are only two or three of which I am pending, before (a year and a little ago) I listened to them on Apple Podcasts from the iPad, but since Spotify turned them into such well-organized content I listen to them there. Oh y there is one that I listen to on YouTube just because it has a video version and I like to see the faces of those two people. But no, never in special apps, nor am I looking for podcasts to consume a lot.

Santi Araújo

Santi Araújo is Editor at Genbeta, produces Despeja la X, and runs Radio Patio, his own podcast.

Pocket Casts, because it is cross-platform, so I have used it on both Android and iOS over the years. In this way, I can listen to an episode on my Galaxy S8 and continue on my iPad. I have more podcasts there than I can listen to, and I generally like its design and features. The most negative point is that it does not allow you to search for episodes. For example, if I want to search for episodes that have something to do with “Joao Gilberto”, I turn to Castbox (which is also free and multiplatform).

Toni Castillo

Toni Castillo is Senior Editor at Genbeta.

I have been using Pocket Casts for years on both mobile and desktop thanks to its multiplatform and podcasts follow me wherever I go without friction. I like it because it is very visual, its design is very careful and because it has quite useful functionalities. You can tell it’s made by people who listen to podcasts for pleasure. And if you can’t find a podcast, You can always upload it yourself by providing the URL of your feed on a website that they have enabled for it. It would be better to be able to do it from the application or the client, but the process is quick. From there I look for episodes related to things that interest me, but that have come out in podcasts that I don’t know. Anyway, the podcasts I’m interested in following I add to Pocket Casts.

Eva Rodriguez

Eva Rodríguez is Senior Editor at Xataka.

I have to admit that I don’t listen to as many podcasts as I would like. I am quite a scattered person and usually find it difficult to stick to formats such as audio or video that require adaptation to the rhythm of the content. Yes, I know I could speed them up, but I don’t. In this sense, I do not complicate myself too much: I use Spotify for music and with podcasts more of the same: I look for it and I have it among my favorites. I consider that I don’t need to have more applications and that Spotify offers me a comfortable interface to listen to them.

Javier Lacort

Javier Lacort is Lead Editor at Xataka, as well as responsible for the Infinite Loop podcast.

I use all the main podcast apps from time to time, simply to verify that Infinite Loop does not present any problems. But to listen to podcasts, I’m left with Pocket Casts. Versatile, comfortable and with an interface that, although it requires a little learning, will immediately catch the point.

The bad? As they have already said, it is more limited in its searches, so for that task I use the native Apple, which seems to me the best. Otherwise, in PocketCasts there is everything I ask of an app of this category: automatic silence trimming, adjustable speed with many levels and customizable for each podcast, etc.. I use it in both iOS and macOS, although it is true that on this last platform I hardly listen to podcasts, since it is an activity that I associate with mobility, even if it is inside the house. When I’m in front of the computer, it doesn’t help me to have something to focus my attention on other than my work.

Antonio Sabán

Antonio Sabán is the coordinator of Genbeta.