Eight people die in shooting at FedEx facility near Indianapolis airport

At the moment it has not been possible to determine if the person responsible for the incident is an employee of the company or the reasons for the event

The spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Genae Cook, has indicated that the shooting, which broke out around 11:00 p.m. (local time), has resulted in several injuries and the death of the person responsible, who would have committed suicide.

At least eight people have died in a shooting registered late Thursday at the facilities of the courier company FedEx near the city’s airport, located in the US state of Indiana, as confirmed by police.

Cook has indicated that for the moment it has not been possible to determine if the person responsible for the incident is an employee of the company or the reasons for the event, although he has highlighted that there is an investigation underway, as has been collected by the American television network NBC.

For its part, FedEx has spoken of “a tragic shooting” at the facility. “Safety is our top priority and our thoughts are with all those affected. We work to collect information and we are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, “he concluded.

