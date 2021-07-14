Eight out of ten transplant patients who get Covid-19 outgrow the infection

07/13/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The survival of organ transplant patients who developed Covid-19 has been higher in the second wave of the pandemic compared to the first.

This is concluded from a study led by the National Transplant Organization (ONT) and in which the Spanish Donation and Transplantation Network.

Under the title “COVID-19 in solid organ transplant patients in Spain in 2020: Bending the wave?”, the study has analyzed the impact of the coronavirus in 1,634 organ transplant patients who developed the disease over the past year.

The evolution of 690 cases diagnosed during the first wave of the pandemic (before July 13) with respect to 944 diagnosed during the second wave (after July 13) has also been compared.

The results show that the infection does not have as great an impact on transplant patients as was initially believed.

Thus, mortality in transplant patients who develop Covid-19 that was observed during the first wave (26%) was reduced to 17% during the second, which reflects that 83% of these patients outgrow the disease.

«The rate that has been registered in the second period is more real than the one initially described in this group. Great news for transplant patients ”, stated the general director of the ONT, Beatriz Domínguez-Gil.

This analysis also shows the reduction in the need for hospital admission (from 87% to 58%) and the development of acute respiratory distress syndrome (from 34% to 21%).

“The reduction in fatality is largely motivated by the greater capacity of the health system to diagnose asymptomatic cases or with mild symptoms in the second period, which we did not detect in March or April,” he explains. Mario Fernández-Ruiz, president of GESITRA-IC and co-author of the study.

Thus, to assess whether mortality had actually decreased over time, cases with a similar level of severity in the two waves were compared.

Thus, no differences in mortality were observed between the two waves when the analysis was carried out specifically in patients who required hospital admission.

It was also similar in both periods when the analysis was limited to patients admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

On the other hand, compared to the general population, increased mortality from COVID-19 in transplant patients it is largely due to the demographic profile of these patients.

In fact, the lethality of the COVID-19 in transplant patients who developed the disease throughout 2020, it drops to 12% when adjusted for age and sex of the general population.

Factors involved in the worsening

The authors have also been able to identify some factors that they influence an unfavorable evolution of the infection in these patients.

The first of these is the type of transplant received, with the worsening in lung transplant recipients being greater compared to other types.

Second, and as in the general population, the age of the patient is also very relevant. Thus, those transplanted over 60 years of age at the time of infection have a worse evolution.

Finally, the third circumstance that determines the affectation of Covid-19 in transplanted patients is the nosocomial nature of the infection, which is why their situation worsens if the contagion occurs in a hospital center.

Changes in treatments

This comprehensive analysis also describes the changes that have occurred in the management of infection in these patients. The use of drugs with a supposed antiviral effect, postulated during the first weeks of the pandemic, has been almost completely abandoned, since they have not shown efficacy in clinical trials carried out in recent months.

On the other hand, the handling of immunosuppressive drugs in the second wave compared to the first.

Regarding the use of corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone, which has shown efficacy in patients requiring oxygen therapy or invasive mechanical ventilation, it has been used in more than 40% of the cases diagnosed in the two waves.

The acquisition of all this information has been key to the elaboration of specific recommendations that guarantee the safety of transplanted patients, as well as those who remain on the waiting list.

And the main objective of these analyzes is to protect this group of patients, especially vulnerable to this infection.

The study has had the advice of the Transplant Infection Study Group and the Immunocompromised Host (GESITRA-IC) belonging to the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC).

Their results have just been published in the renowned scientific journal Transplantation.