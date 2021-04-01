Eight out of ten Spaniards say they would be vaccinated against the coronavirus if it helped protect their elders. This is one of the new results produced by the study on the evolution of the social perception of scientific aspects of covid-19, which has been carried out by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

The population with a greater rejection of the vaccine is below 10%, when in October this figure reached 32%

The report, which measures attitudes towards vaccination in Spain, analyzes the data collected from two more specific surveys on scientific aspects of covid-19, in which 4,208 people participated through a telephone interview. The first round took place between June 25 and July 15 and the second between January 4 and 22. It also incorporates data from the tenth survey of social perception of science and technology, carried out between July 15 and October 19, 2020 to 7,953 people in person.

As progress was made in January 2021, once the vaccination campaign, six out of ten Spaniards are willing to be vaccinated without reluctance, a figure that in October 2020 was only two in ten.

The population with a greater rejection of the vaccine is below 10%, when in October this figure reached 32%. Among the factors that influence reluctance to vaccination, the confidence in the healthcare system and agree with conspiracy theories. In January, these two factors increased their importance in explaining vaccine reluctance compared to July 2020. In fact, the vaccine debate By the end of the summer, doubts and reluctance towards vaccination among the Spanish population increased.

Health and economic concern

On the other hand, 61% of Spaniards trust that national scientific and medical advisers know what the best measures are to face the pandemic, compared to 23% who show low confidence in them.

One in four Spaniards claims to have experienced financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic

In addition, one in four Spaniards claims to have passed financial difficulties as a consequence of the pandemic. The study also reveals that half of the population is particularly concerned about health effects of this crisis, while 14% are mainly concerned about the effects on the economy and the job, and 35% are concerned about both effects equally.

Finally, it should be noted that 95% of the Spanish population uses the mask when they go out, but only 53% say that they permanently practice social distancing.

Rights: Creative Commons.