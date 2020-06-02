On May 22, Santos Laguna and Liga MX announced that in total 15 players from their squad tested positive for COVID-19

Santos Laguna reported in a statement that eight of the 15 players on their roster who got sick of coronavirus COVID-19 were discharged.

“Eight of the 15 people have carried out two tests with consecutive negative results, confirming that they are discharged. The remaining seven people are in the process of performing the tests or receiving results, “the team explained.

On May 22, Santos and the Liga MX They announced that in total 15 players from their team tested positive for COVID-19 out of 39 tests carried out. The report was released a few hours after the cancellation of the Closing 2020.

In principle, the club did not give names of those involved. However, the goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco He decided to make his positive public because it was leaked that the Mexican celebrated his birthday with a party in full confinement.

Orozco reported on Saturday, May 27, that he gave a negative result in the first of two tests that he had to undergo to be discharged.

According to the media, another Santos player who did not respect the isolation was defender Gerardo Arteaga, who participated in an underground car race, but it is not known if the defender is among those infected.

Santos Laguna is the Mexican team that accumulates the most positive cases of COVID-19. Among the sick is a player from the Chivas de Guadalajara and another footballer from the Pumas.

Rayados, Atlas and América also tested their players without reporting positives so far.

Santos Laguna was located at the time of the cancellation of the Clausura in third place in the classification, five points less than the leader Cruz Azul.

Santos’ record in the 10 days played was five wins, two draws and three defeats.

In the world of sports in Mexico, the president of the Mx League recovered from COVID-19, Enrique Bonilla; the president of San Luis, Alberto Marrero; the pan american champion of modern pentathlon Mariana Arceo and the triple judo medalist Vanessa Zambotti, already withdrawn.

With information from .