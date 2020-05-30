After an award-winning, brilliant and uneven football career, Éric Cantona (Marseille, 1966) is now an actor. He is also a painter and activist, among other things, but in acting he has found the best way to channel an irascible character that has brought him more than one problem. He has worked with Ken Loach in the wonderful Searching for Éric (2009) and with Kate Blanchett and Joseph Fiennes in Elizabeth (1998), but he has never had a character more to his measure than that of the mature Alain Delambre, desperate to have spent six years in I stop in the Inhuman Resources series (Netflix).

The plot is full of unforeseen twists, but there is something that remains: the flammable character of its protagonist, ready to kidnap all the participants of a fictional hostage-taking, a supposed role-playing game that gets out of hand created by the senior executives at Exxya, a dark multinational looking for a scapegoat to order a series of mass layoffs.

Cantona embroiders the role, perhaps because it does not require any effort to get into the skin of her character. Talk like him, react like him and hit like him. In Inhuman Resources (Dérapages, in its original title), Delambre has much to learn from the savage career of the actor who plays him.

Head over to a partner

Cantona, in his first days as an Auxere player, along with Bruno Martini, victim of his header. .

Alain Delambre shows in the series a tremendous ability to break the nose of a man who drives him mad with a well-aimed header. The skill comes from far away. Already in the winter of 1988, he showed it when he played for Auxerre. The victim: Bruno Martini, goalkeeper of his own. His former partner in that team, Lionel Charbonnier, a direct witness to the feat, was the one who recounted the incident in more detail. In training before a friendly match against Bayern Munich, coach Guy Roux asked his players to remove the snow from the pitch with a sign. Reluctantly everyone got down to work except for the goalkeeper, who remained sitting on the bench. When one of the technical team members made him ugly, Cantona, who until then had not noticed the unfriendly attitude of the doorman, went towards him like a bull and put a head butt that ended Martini in the hospital. The matter was settled with a fine. They say that until then it was common to see the Marseillaise thoughtful and apart from his peers. After that some did not even come because of the fear it instilled.

Premeditation, treachery and direct red

April 1988. Few minutes left for the end of the first half of Nantes-Auxerre, the second leg of the round of 32 of the Coupe de France. Cantona receives a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on his marker, Michel Der Zakarian, and warns the referee: “You can start preparing the red.” The striker had been stung with the defender for several minutes and had decided to cut it out. A few plays later, he leaps forward gracefully with both legs forward at Der Zakarian’s knee height. “It was a bad forward entry,” the victim of the murderous action later excused. “I saw him coming and he didn’t touch me too much. Then on the ground I over-acted a little. ” An honest uncle Der Zakarian. For his part, Cantona does not even wait for the referee to do his job. He shoves the outraged opponents away with his slaps and calmly takes the path to the locker room. “What I lived that day I have not lived again in my entire career, and that was quite long,” recalled a few years ago the referee, Robert Wurtz. Auxerre, by the way, ended up qualifying despite playing more than half a game with one less man.

Henri Michel, “a bag of shit”

Cantona, all proud after signing for the team in his city. It didn’t take long for her to roll it.

The 88/89 season begins, with Cantona releasing the Olympique de Marseille shirt. French coach Henri Michel announces the squad for a friendly match against the now-defunct Czechoslovakia. Éric Cantona’s name does not appear on it. This explodes before the microphones of the journalists, who already rub their hands knowing the juicy cable crossings of the brave battering ram. The player begins regretting that if Michel believes he is out of shape he could have warned him earlier. He soon warms up: “I was reading a thing about Mickey Rourke, because he’s a guy I love, who said that the guy who runs the Oscars is a bag of shit. I think Henri Michel is not very far away. ” One year he was separated from the selection because of the comment, but the player did not regret it and even promised not to return as long as Michel continued to lead the team. “There will come a day when they cannot be without me. I will become indispensable, ”he predicted. He did play for Platini, but this phase barely lasted a year, and in 1992 Gérard Houllier, his successor on the bench, had to travel to England to convince him to wear the bleu shirt again. Cantona was right in the end.

Boots fly in the locker room

Éric Cantona and Bernard Tapie, controversial president of Olympique do not swallow. The problems come, among other things, because in January of that first season, the player threw his shirt in disgust on the ground in protest at a substitution he considered unfair during a friendly match. He was sanctioned for a month and ended the season on loan to the Girondins de Bordeaux. The next one starts at Montpellier Hérault. Another assignment. And roll it up again. After losing a match against Lille, his teammate Jean-Claude Lemoult reproaches Cantona in the dressing room for his lack of involvement during the match. Bad idea. He responds by throwing his stud boots in the face.

He himself later described the scene, in his own way: “It was too late to walk away with explanations. I threw the heels at Lemoult in the face. Jean-Claude replied. The fight broke out in the locker room like lightning. ” After the incident, the Montpellier squad split into two. Half demanded his departure and the rest demanded that the matter be forgotten as quickly as possible. This second side won, perhaps because there were players of such weight as Laurent Blanc and Colombian Carlos Valderrama.

Feint of withdrawal by “idiots”

The 91-92 season, Cantona begins it in the newly promoted Nîmes, after a previous year in which he had returned to Olympique and lost the title due to an untimely injury. On December 7 he played a home game against Saint-Étienne. When the referee whistles him for a foul inside the opponent’s area, one more, Cantona explodes once more. He takes the ball and shoots hard at the referee Jean-Pièrre Blouet. Direct red. The disciplinary committee of the French league puts four sanction matches on him.

The thing could have stayed there, but no. When the judges communicate the sanction in a public hearing, Éric stands up and, one by one, calls them idiots. There are no longer four games, now they are two months of suspension for the relief. The footballer leaves the room in the midst of an important mess announcing that he is fed up, that he is leaving professional football. He is only 25 years old. That Christmas disappears and, when everyone assumes that he has retired, he reappears in February in northern England as a player for Sheffield. Surprise.

The famous flying kick

Just a second later, the ultra Matthew Simmons had the Cantona studs tattooed on his chest. .

In England Cantona is doing quite well. Although he landed without speaking a word of the language, he adapted to his football and in 1992 Alex Ferguson enrolled him in the ranks of Manchester United. That season they win the championship with a ten point advantage over the second. And the following year the Frenchman wins three titles (Premier, FA Cup and Charity Shield) with his team. At the individual level, he is not bad either, when he was chosen Player of the Year. The bad came later. In 94-95 the Red Devils only win the Charity Shield, but who cares. That year will be remembered worldwide for the flying kick. It was January 25.

Crime scene: Selhurst Park, home of the Crystal Palace. Victim: Matthew Simmons, xenophobic local fan. Facts: Cantona brakes in an inning to defender Richard Shaw and the referee sends him off. While a half-brawl on the grass accompanies the Frenchman on the way to the locker room, Simmons walks 11 rows down the stands to insult Cantona up close. He gets to the first one and yells loudly, maybe too loudly: “Go to your country, you fucking bastard! Go back to France! ” These words jump to the questioned. Literally. Simmons, by the way a member of the fascist group National Front, receives the flying kick in the chest. Then there are more (minor) blows, confusion and abandonment of the field.

This time the punishment was not only sports (nine months), but also criminal: Cantona was sentenced to 120 hours of community work and a fine of about 27,000 euros. It was then when, to assess the ruling, he uttered one of his most famous and enigmatic phrases: “When the seagulls follow the fishing boat, it is because they think they are going to throw sardines into the sea.” Maybe the fishing boat was him and the seagulls, the journalists who were chasing him in search of a new outrage. Who knows.

Did Eric Cantona regret that attack? “I should have given him stronger. I can’t regret it. I felt great. I learned from it and I think he did too, ”he once said. And in an interview on the TV program Football focus, he reaffirmed himself when asked what the best moment of his sports career had been. “It was when I gave the kung-fu kick to a hooligan, because these people have nothing to do in a game. I think for some it is a dream to kick those types of people. So I did it for them, so they were happy. […] I have seen many players scoring goals and they all know that feeling. But this, that of jumping and kicking a fascist, is not something that is savored every day. ”

He fought the bank and the bank won

Members of the StopBanque movement, withdrawing all the money from their accounts as requested by ‘The King’. .

On May 11, 1997, The King, as he had been nicknamed by the fans (they also called him The French Baguette, due to his always very stiff gaits) played his last game as a professional, still with the Manchester United player and against West Ham . Since then he has been a beach soccer coach, sports director for the New York Cosmos, painter and actor. And also a political activist. In this regard, he undertook a crusade in October 2010 that went around the world. Cantona was very clear who was to blame for the terrible economic crisis that was ravaging the West: the banks. So, he argued, capitalism had to be put on the ropes. How? Éric summoned all the citizens of good so that on December 7 of that same year they went en masse to their bank office to calmly withdraw their money and thus cause a financial collapse.

The campaign spread through social media and movements such as StopBanque emerged to support the measure. He also received some furious criticism, such as that of the then President of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker: “It is a totally irresponsible operation. A citizen should not mislead ordinary people who do not have the savings they have, ”he denounced. December 7 arrived and nothing happened. Cantona may not even have dropped by his bank to withdraw his fortune.

Against the scoring Spain

The Laurus Awards, as everyone knows, are a brilliant celebration of the sportsmanship to which various and more or less dazzling personalities flock. It’s always been all good vibes and handshakes, except when Cantona was invited in 2015. The gala was held in Shanghai and Cantona stated: “The World Cup in South Africa was won by Catalonia because there were seven players from there in the team. Of course, the world was messed up. In reality, the ex-soccer player had only been carried away by his Catalan origins by his mother. His republican grandfather was born in Martorell and had to go into exile in France after the Civil War. At least this time, he didn’t kick.

