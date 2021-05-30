eight murders in 20 days and 15 in 2021

Sexist violence does not stop and now he has taken the lives of 15 women and two children in the first five months of 2021, which brings the figures to a total of 1,093 murdered since 2003 and up to 39 minors since 2013. The latest victim of this scourge has been Nicoleta Clara, a 41-year-old woman who has died after being stabbed by her partner in a house in Alovera, in Guadalajara.

Clara has been the eighth murdered in 21 days, a time in which more than half of the deaths due to gender violence this year have been registered. It was her partner, identified as AMC, 54, who killed her this Saturday night attacking her with a knife. The Civil Guard arrested him this Sunday after he confessed to the crime.

Even though she had ever considered denouncing him Due to gender violence, she never did it because fear overwhelmed her, according to sources from her environment. In this sense, their neighbors ensure that fights between the two happened regularly at the home where they had lived together for two months and where they slept in separate beds after several breakups.

About a hundred people have come to the Plaza Mayor of Alovera to say goodbye to her, including several representatives of the City Council, close friends of the victim and residents of the town. Through tears they have denounced his murder and, after keeping a minute of silence in his memory, the mayor of the municipality, María Purificación Tortuero, has announced that there will be three days of official mourning for his death.

The councilor has expressed her “energetic rejection of condemnation of these murders that occur in today’s society”, hoping that “hopefully today is the last news of these characteristics that Alovera has.” “Not one more. This has to stop.”, has pointed out.

During this month of May another seven people had already been deprived of their life. Last Sunday, 35-year-old Katia was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Rubén CR, 31, who stabbed her several times throughout the body, as reflected in his autopsy. She fought for her life as reflected by the cuts on her hands and arms, but eventually bled to death.

His aggressor, who had already been reported for mistreatment and who was subject to a restraining order, jumped into the void from the floor where he committed the crime to try to commit suicide, but he landed on a van that mitigated his fall. He was transferred to the hospital with a very serious prognosis and is currently admitted in stable condition, as reported by health sources to Heraldo de Aragón.

Three days earlier, María Teresa, 48, died after her ex-husband, Senén Fernández, 50, shot himself in the back twice with a shotgun during the early hours of Thursday in the Asturian municipality of Laviana. A neighbor notified the Civil Guard, who appeared with health care to try to save his life, but they could only confirm his death, El Comercio collects.

They had a 20-year-old son in common who lived with her, since they were getting divorced and no longer living together. He was detained by the Benemérita agents at his brother’s home, very close to the scene of the event, where he confessed to being the perpetrator of the murder. No previous complaints about gender violence weighed on him.

Last Monday there were four victims of sexist violence. Warda, 28, four months pregnant, and her seven-year-old son Mohammed were murdered by their partner, with a history of mistreatment in the relationship, in Sa Pobla (Mallorca). Strangled them until they stopped breathing and later he sent a message to his brother-in-law in which he claimed that he had killed them.

That same day, the death of a 42-year-old woman was recorded in her home in Corbera de Llobregat (Barcelona) at the hands of her partner, a 50-year-old man, who stabbed her and then took his own life by hanging himself in an adjoining room. Their 13-year-old son found them both when he got home.

A few days before, Manuel Ruiz, 56, he shot his wife twice, Betty Arteaga, 52, and hid his corpse for at least four days in Creixell (Tarragona). The Local Police of the town and the Fire Brigade entered the home after the victim’s family and his co-workers had not heard from him for several days.

There they found the lifeless body of the woman covered with a sheet inside a room, in which her murderer had blocked the door to prevent the smell of the corpse from spreading. Ruiz had shot himself in another of the rooms of the house, reported El Caso.

The first sexist crime of these 21 tragic days occurred on May 9, when a 60-year-old man stabbed his ex-wife in the neck and body, of the same age, in his home in Puerto de Sagunto (Valencia). The screams of the victim, who had a daughter in common with the aggressor, alerted the neighbors, who quickly contacted the authorities.

Upon arriving at the scene, the National Police agents found the woman dead on the floor of her house, on the fourth floor. His executioner, who breached the restraining order against him, he committed suicide by jumping from the window. Two days earlier, the victim had gone to the City Council’s Equality services to ask for help.

Seven victims until April

Until this month of May, they had committed seven such crimes in all Spain. The first victim was Flora, 82, who was stabbed to death in January by her husband, two years older, who later inflicted several stab wounds to the abdomen in Madrid. A month later, another 56-year-old woman was killed by her 57-year-old husband, who attacked her with an ax in Sestao (Vizcaya) and later committed suicide.

After them, another 51-year-old woman was murdered in Majadahonda by her husband, who He shot her in front of the daughter they both had in common and later he injured himself, having to be transferred to a hospital. In March, another 46-year-old woman was murdered in Torrejón de Ardoz, who was stabbed by her ex-husband while working.

Days later, Lifeless bodies of three people were found on the fire of a house in El Molar (Madrid). The man reportedly took the lives of his 47-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter, set the house on fire and then committed suicide. The death of the little girl was also the first of a minor in a sexist crime in 2021.

Equality confirmed on April 14 the death of the sixth woman victim of gender violence. The lifeless body of a 34-year-old woman was found in her home in Manresa (Barcelona) with signs of violence and her partner was arrested as the alleged perpetrator. Another 36-year-old woman was beaten to death by his sentimental partner, 28 years old, in León, he was arrested that same day. A neighbor of the murdered woman assured that the young man told him and his wife that he had killed her.

A few days before the end of April, on the 26th, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Tarragona for set fire to his wife, of the same age, which caused his death. His murderer called ER to prepare his alibi, ensuring that she had tried to commit suicide, but the woman lived long enough to clarify the facts.