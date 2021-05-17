Eight months without a license to the Salamanca councilor who tested positive for breathalyzer

The Councilor for Development of the Salamanca City Council and number two of New Generations (NNGG) in Castilla y León, Daniel Llanos, has been sentenced to eight months without a driving license and a 1,440 euro fine after testing positive for breathalyzer.

As confirmed by judicial sources, this Saturday morning a speedy trial was held in which the councilor acknowledged the facts, in the same way that he did through social networks the same day that it was known that he had tested positive.

Daniel Llanos tested positive for breathalyzer in a control carried out by the Local Police last Thursday night on the Paseo de Carmelitas in Salamanca, after you see him zigzagging around the Plaza de La Fuente.

He himself explained, through his profiles on social networks and “in the exercise of transparency”, that after dinner and a breathalyzer test he had tested positive “without major consequences.”

In the exercise of transparency: Yesterday, returning from dinner, I tested positive for alcohol, without major consequences. A serious human error on my part; for which I apologize -for this non-exemplary conduct- and I will assume the sanction that is mandatory. – Dani Llanos with 😷, 🧼 and ↔️1,5m (@dllanosg) May 14, 2021

But having tripled the alcohol rate (in a first test it gave 0.77 milligrams of alcohol per liter in expired air and 0.74 in the second, when the maximum allowed rate is 0.25 mg / l) the complaint was processed in criminal proceedings in the courts of Salamanca.

After acknowledging the facts during the oral hearing, the court sentenced him to a fine of 12 euros a day for four months, 1,440 euros in total, and at withdrawal of driving license for eight months for an offense against road safety while driving under the influence of alcohol.

New Generations, the national youth organization of the PP, asked to leave his position as general secretary of the organization in Castilla y León.