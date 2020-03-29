Eight months have passed since Ferdinando Valencia and his wife Brenda Kellerman they fired their little son Dante, who lost his life after the complications derived from the meningitis he suffered, and although they currently enjoy Tadeo every day, the actor confirms that his finances are not entirely well.

The co-star of the soap opera “Como Tú No Hay Dos” told Televisa Espectáculos that there are still accounts to settle in the hospitals where his baby was hospitalized, but he hopes that soon he will be able to pay for everything and thus not worry about the situation and be able to continue enjoying time with his family.

“There are still debts, but we are going with a plan and little by little attending to each of the issues that are still hitting us. We had to get rid of all of our material life 100 percent to start settling accounts. It was to start from scratch and only sell a couple of securities, but the goods are there to remedy the ills and we have faith that everything ends well on that issue ”, Ferdinando said.

Likewise, the histrion revealed that he and his wife had a very special party planned to celebrate Tadeo’s first birthday, but unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic frustrated them; However, he assured that now that things are better they will make him an event in which all his loved ones are present.

