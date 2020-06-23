It is recommended that businesses and workplaces be sanitized (Photo: Sáshenka Gutiérrez / .)

With phase 3 of the health contingency, the National Healthy Distance Day was launched, with which the Ministry of Health (SSa) instituted measures of social isolation and the suspension of non-essential activities, and As of June 1, the “New Normality” began, in which each state will have an epidemiological traffic light depending of your health situation.

The “New Normal” is the SSa’s strategy to carry out a gradual return of economic and social activitiesEventually, all the federal entities will go from red to yellow at their epidemiological traffic lights, so they will begin to resume activities with new recommendations and measures.

Here we list some points that you can not forget when it is your turn to resume activities in the « New Normal ».

–Avoid leaving. It is related to confinement, but it is recommended that to avoid outbreaks only go out to what is strictly necessary, especially if it is identified as part of the population most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Wear a mask and mask at all times (Photo: Jorge Torres / .)

―In case you leave, wear mask and face mask all the time. The correct use is that covers the mouth and nose at all times (be it work, public or private transport not your own, sidewalk) and avoid continuous contact with your hands for your accommodation. Also when the mask and the mask are no longer used, try to keep them in clean and sanitized places or insulating bags.

–Sanitization of spaces. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, a segment of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS, for its acronym in English), has a guide for sanitation of establishments useful in any type of business or office to avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2 between employers. There is also the possibility of hiring companies that are dedicated to sanitation and perform cleaning work.

Washing hands is one of the measures most widely reported by health institutions and experts as preventive measures (Photo: Shutterstock)

–Wash your hands frequently. The best measure is with water and soap, if not possible, with a antibacterial gel with at least 70% alcohol and thus eliminate the virus, especially after contact with surfaces or objects of continuous contact such as handles, electronic devices or money.

–Keep distance. The SSa created the “Susana Distancia” campaign to emphasize keeping distance from minimum meter and a half between people, in the same way, avoid handshake, kiss or hug, as well as the agglomerations and the social and labor meetings (which can be carried perfectly online, this measure is even recommended even if you are on the same floor or building).

–Avoid touching the face, which includes eyes, nose and mouth, because the coronavirus is transmitted through these routes and the continuous touch with that area would increase the risk of contagion. To cough, sneeze, and yawn, use the inner corner of the elbow to prevent travel and particle transmission.

–Avoid wearing jewelry, tie, beard and mustache. Within the technical guidelines of health security in the Mexican government’s work environment, it is recommended to avoid the use of ties, bow ties and facial hair, since they are reservoirs of viruses and microorganisms, in the same way, having the hair collected.

In the technical guidelines for health security in the Mexican government’s work environment, it is recommended to avoid wearing ties (Photo: Twitter @HLGatell)

–Immediately notify in the presence of compatible symptoms of COVID-19. A person must suspect that they have been infected if they have at least two symptoms, one of these three: cough / sneeze, fever and headache, accompanied by shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, red eyes, or muscle or joint pain. The contact numbers for each state are located here.

According to the latest SSa report 17 states are at high risk level (orange) and 15 are at maximum risk level (red). The Mexico City and the Mexico state are the focus states of the epidemic in the country, between them -42,903 and 29,424, respectively- concentrate 39% of the total number of cases accumulated in the republic.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

COVID-19 in the State of Mexico: what is the Safe Return Plan and how does it work?

COVID-19 in Mexico: 22,584 deaths and 185,122 confirmed cases

New Normal: Tips for Effectively Disinfecting Pantries and Products from COVID-19