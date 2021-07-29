Eight keys to ensure adequate “cardiovascular protection” this summer

Share

Many Spaniards are already enjoying their desired summer holidays and others are about to start them. Relaxation of restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic and the progress of the vaccination campaign encourages resume summer habits prior to the start of the health crisis. However, the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) asks patients with cardiovascular disease prudence to avoid contagion by coronavirus and remember that you can enjoy the holidays with responsibility without forgetting the care of the heart.

“The high temperatures typical of this time of year are one of the main enemies of our heart in summer”, indicates Dr. José Luis Palma, vice president of the FEC, who adds that “changes in habits and routines can also end affecting cardiovascular health ”.

That is why the FEC recalls a series of recommendations that can become great allies of our heart in summer:

Stay hydrated. You should drink between two and three liters of water a day, even if you are not thirsty. “In summer we lose more fluids and we have to regain them because if we become dehydrated some organs, such as the heart, can stop working properly. For example, a prolonged dehydration situation can cause arrhythmias, ”says Dr. Palma.Adherence to treatment. Changes in routines and habits during the summer can lead some people to lose sight of taking their drug treatment. To avoid them, you can resort to the use of alarms on the mobile phone, so that they remember the time to which the medication corresponds. In the same way, it is essential to carry an updated medical report.Varied and balanced diet. In summer it is more common to eat outside the home. Although the FEC recommends whenever possible to prepare our own food, it also remembers that it is possible to eat healthy in bars and restaurants. How? Palma explains it: “We should opt for fish over meat, avoid fried foods as a garnish and choose vegetables better. Another healthy option in summer is salads. And for dessert, fruit, instead of sweets or ice cream ”. The Mediterranean diet must always be taken into account as the basis of a healthy diet.Avoid drinking alcohol and sugary drinks. The consumption of alcohol in summer can cause us to become dehydrated more easily, so, if its consumption is discouraged at any time of the year, even more so during these months. You also have to avoid sugary drinks because they increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, two important cardiovascular risk factors.Do exercise. The vice president of the FEC recalls that “Physical exercise of moderate intensity practiced on a regular basis is one of the main allies of cardiovascular health.” Therefore, it is important do not neglect our exercise routines during the holidays, although we must choose the time at which we practice it well, especially if it is abroad. In that case, avoid the central hours of the day, when temperatures are higher.Sunbathing, with protection and avoiding central hours. To synthesize vitamin D by exposing yourself to the sun, it is necessary to avoid the central hours of the day (12-17 h) for about 20 or 30 minutes without sun protection, so that the ultraviolet rays easily pass through the skin. Later, once this period has passed, you have to resort to sunscreens with a graduation of 30 to 50.Get adequate rest. During the holidays it is advisable to maintain sleep routines by sleeping seven or eight hours a day. A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology concluded that those who sleep a minimum of seven hours a day reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 65%.Avoid crowded and indoor places. To minimize the risk of contagion by coronavirus, it is essential to avoid crowded places and choose outdoor spaces to carry out the different summer activities.