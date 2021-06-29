Warren Buffett: Eight Investment Lessons From COVID-19

One of the great lessons of Warren buffett has been that “Be afraid when others are greedy and greedy when others are afraid”. This has been demonstrated once again after the crisis of the COVID-19 having increased its assets last March by 100 billion dollars, according to Clayton Jarvis at Yahoo Finance.

Even without Buffett’s resources, you can apply these 8 lessons.

1 – New to the sector? Invest in the S&P 500

During his company’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting last month, Buffett spoke about his favorite investment that has been a winner during the COVID crisis.

“I recommend the S&P 500 index fund, and I’ve had it for a long time, “Buffett said, adding that after his death, 90% of the money he leaves behind with his wife will go into an S&P 500 fund.

The S&P 500 index funds are mutual funds or ETFs that mimic the familiar stock index that tracks 500 of the largest U.S. companies.Despite the pandemic, the same up 16% in 2020 and has reached nnew highs in 2021.

“I like Berkshire, but I think that a person who knows nothing about stocks and has no special feelings about Berkshire, I think they should buy the S&P 500 index,” Buffett told shareholders at the meeting in Los Angeles.

Be like Buffett: Entering the S&P 500 through an ETF or mutual fund does not require a cash reserve. You can start building a diversified portfolio simply by investing your “spare change.”

2 – Be practical, even when the market is going crazy

Although the stock market made millionaires out of people who clicked on it correct reddit thread During the COVID lockdowns, Buffett has advised his investors to adopt a practical and long-term approach instead of making “30 or 40 trades a day to profit from them”, which seems like a very easy game. “

During the meeting he showed a couple of slides with the 20 Largest Companies in the World by Stock Value Today and in 1989. None of the companies on that list were in the 2021 version. The lesson: things change and it is not easy to choose the winners.

“If I only had one diversified group of stocks, it would be US stocks. That would be my preference, but hold it for a period of 30 years,” he said.

Be like Buffett: Investors who do their homework and make informed decisions have been rewarded this year as the stock market has hit new all-time highs, even amid the chaos of COVID-19.

3 – Do not invest in pension funds

One of the most alarming trends Buffett dived into during the Berkshire meeting was the increasingly unstable status of many state pension funds, a topic he said he had been watching since 2013.

“The pension situation is dire in many states,” Buffett said. “It has not improved. It hasn’t improved at all, obviously. “

The pandemic has been a murder on state finances and will only exacerbate a pension problem that currently has no long-term solution. Before the pandemic began, state pension plans were already $ 1 trillion short of the funds they would need to meet their future obligations to retirees, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Be like Buffett: If you have a traditional pension plan, you may not be able to count on it for your retirement. You’ll want to have a head start to make up for any shortfalls that may await you.

4 – Not all investments are reliable

The coronavirus crisis has devastated entire industries. Airlines survived with the help of government support. If you remove that support, you are facing a completely new kind of air disaster. The industry has months before anything that resembles normal business and normal profit margins returns.

“He still wouldn’t want to buy the airline business,” Buffett told his Berkshire shareholders.

One of the airlines that Berkshire removed from its portfolio was Delta Air Lines, whose shares lost more than half of their value between March 1 and May 15 of last year. Those stocks have since rallied along with those of other major US airlines, but Buffett has little confidence in the economic fundamentals of the sector.

Be like Buffett: choosing the right stocks from thousands of potential options can lead to confusing market entry.

5 – Focus on the long term

Buffett remains confident that the US economy will recover from the COVID crisis, but told his shareholders that the future is far from secure.

“You can bet on the United States, but you have to be careful how you bet,” he said, then reiterated that the world can change in “very, very dramatic ways.”

Buffett has never doubted his belief that holding stocks for the long term is the right investment game for a stable financial future. During the meeting, he was even reminded that he once said to keep a share forever “it was too short a period of time”.

Be like Buffett: A financial planning service can help you stay calm and focused on your investments, and using one is much more affordable and convenient than you might think.

6 – Make the most of low interest rates

Buffett sees fantastic opportunities for borrowers in 2021, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keep your key interest rate close to zero.

“It is a fascinating moment”Buffett told investors, adding that the low rate environment “It’s enormously nice.”

“The economy crashed in March 2020,” Buffett said. “It was resurrected in an extraordinarily efficient way thanks to the actions of the Federal Reserve.”

Be like Buffett: If you’re a homebuyer or homeowner with a strong credit score, you can capitalize on today’s very cheap interest rates by getting an amazing deal on your mortgage.

7 – Avoid credit cards

The pandemic, with its business closures and layoffs, has forced millions of Americans to rely on their credit cards for basic financial needs. Is a good survival strategy, but resulting balances and high interest can create long-term financial stress.

During the meeting, he recalled advice he gave to a friend who had a windfall profit and wondered what the smartest way to spend it was. She told Buffett that she also had credit card debt, at 18% interest.

“If I owed 18% money, the first thing I would do with whatever money I had would be pay it off,” Buffett recalled telling him. “You can’t spend your life borrowing money at those rates and be better off.”

Be like Buffett: If your credit card debt is hurting your finances, experts say a good first step in managing it is turning it into a debt consolidation loan.

8 – Prepare for the worst

They don’t call Buffett an oracle for nothing. In 2019, warned that the world was about to suffer a “mega catastrophe” It would dwarf the chaos created by Hurricanes Katrina and Michael. When the coronavirus first hit the United States, the billionaire said during an interview: “I always felt that at some point a pandemic would occur.”

You would expect that kind of foresight from someone who has invested so much in the insurance industry (Berkshire Hathaway owns Geico and several other insurers), where planning for the worst is a central part of the business model.