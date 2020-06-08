Donald trump

Eight out of ten voters in the United States believe that the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis stemming from the epidemic and the inability of Donald Trump to unify the country as President of the United States have converged until leading to a state completely out of control, according to a survey published by NBC and the newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’.

The survey was carried out between May 28 and June 2, during the protests over the death at the hands of the Police of the American citizen George Floyd, but before the optimistic data of the unemployment of the month of May in the United States released this Friday, which has fallen below the devastating 20 percent forecast by some analysts.

According to the survey, 80 percent of registered voters in both parties perceive that “things are generally out of control in the United States,” compared to 15 percent who believe the situation is on track.

As for the impact of the coronavirus, 63 percent of voters, counting both parties, “are very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about the possibility that they or a member of their family may contract a disease that has already left more than 110,000 dead in the United States, compared to 73 percent reflected in April.

46 percent of all voters describe the state of the economy as “bad”. It is the highest percentage of negativity recorded in this survey since 2012. Only five percent believe that the country’s economic health is “excellent.”

Lastly, voting intention polls put Trump seven below his future rival in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden. The percentage has not changed since April, with a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percent.

