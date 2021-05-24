Eight hidden professional talents revealed by teleworking

The digitization of daily activities and tasks, the explosion of telework and physical contact and mobility limitations have changed the job market. Technical skills and knowledge have gained importance, but, at the same time, companies give more importance to the so-called soft skills, the so-called soft skills.

Teleworking has been a reminder of the great adaptability of the human being in the face of extreme and unexpected situations such as Covid-19. The remote work has brought companies additional benefits to those already known for safety, performance or employee satisfaction.

One of the most interesting is the possibility of discovering hidden talents within companies, says Effiwork. And it is that the digitization of the processes carries with it an activity footprint thanks to which numerous characteristics and traits of each employee emerge.

So much so, that some Human Resources departments are already using these metrics to design development opportunities and relocate workers to positions that might be more appropriate to their characteristics and preferences. These, according to Effiwork, are the profiles that remote work reveals:

The communicator

He is a very active worker when communicating with his colleagues, bosses, clients, etc. He often uses the messaging, e-mail or video call applications to make the rest of the organization participate in news, improvements or progress in his projects. He also likes to share his knowledge and, in general, any type of information that affects or could be beneficial for colleagues and for work in general.

The strategist

It stands out for its “aerial” and long-term vision of the company and its projects. He designs the paths and stages of the works without difficulty, clearly exposing his perception of the ideal horizon for the whole. With the massive introduction of remote work, this ability has developed in many employees in a particularly marked way.

The planner

It is the employee who continuously measures the times and steps involved in each task. He prefers to have tasks temporarily organized, and his success is based on structuring each of the phases of the work very well. You often work a lot with tools like dials, diaries, spreadsheets, or project planning applications.

The analytic

He is characterized by spending more time than his colleagues in studying background, statistics, results, products, strategies and all kinds of information before getting down to work with the work itself. Its execution may take a little longer, but it is usually of a better invoice and with fewer errors.

The permeable to change

He has adapted without trauma and very quickly to the new organizational systems, also obtaining success in his mission. Something that by itself denotes that he is a professional open to changes and novelties.

The flexible

The type of hours that a professional follows is also indicative of the way they work. Someone who starts his day, who does not follow a fixed pattern in how many times or days, or who is even more productive at times other than the conventional one.

The creative

It shines with its innovative and original proposals even in remote meetings or remote work groups. It offers curious alternatives and provides a stream of ideas for any type of project or product.

The mediator

He uses his empathic and communication skills to provide solutions to problems or also to resolve conflicts. His conciliatory and positive profile comes out in videoconferences and online meetings to unblock negotiations and de-stress situations.