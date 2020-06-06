A block of eight governors from the center, lower and west, rejected the federal sanitary measures to reopen in this phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

In rejection of federal measures for the process of reopening to the “new normal”, eight governors of Mexico have decided to implement their own health strategies and of social and economic reactivation in this phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gathered in Tequila, Jalisco, with Enrique Alfaro as host, the governors of Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato They expressed their rejection of the Covid-19 federal traffic light, considering that it was “built unilaterally” by the Federal Government.

The leaders requested that its implementation be defined “in consensus with all the federal entities and in particular en open and direct dialogue with the Health Council“

The Governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, considered that “coordination, communication and the national strategy to address the epidemic due to Covid-19 have been separated from reality and from the needs of those infected in the entities that we represent in this group ”

“The governors are never going to give up the obligation and the legitimate interest to protect our population, we are not going to allow our people to die without having done everything in our power to avoid it,” added the Michoacán president.

Given what they consider “inaccuracies of the current health spokesperson“They considered it urgent that the General Health Council decide the federal guidelines for the economic and social reopening of the country.

For his part, the governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, stated that the eight entities that govern the group gathered there, present “the best results” in the fight against coronavirus, since they register the least number of cases of infections, they have the largest medical and hospital infrastructure, and they have applied the largest number of tests, until now.

As a group, they presented a list of eight agreements reached during the meeting:

Each federative entity will have its traffic light and will be the one in force.

All states understand that we are in a stage of acceleration of infections and we have to act cautiously.

States will continue our specific strategies for gradual reopening of the economy.

We all understand that we have to learn to live with risk and we call on all levels of government and society in general, to move with protocols this new reality in which we live.

We will strengthen the test application model and a legal table will be set up to draft the legal framework for the new reality; This will analyze, for example, establishing the obligation to test companies and other economic activities.

The reversibility criteria will be reviewed and established in the event that it is necessary to decrease mobility again and increase social isolation. These measures and these routes are going to be built and they are going to work together with the health secretaries.

Will follow inviting citizens to maintain an attitude of joint responsibility for managing the epidemic.

All of us governors agree that without the support and commitment of citizens there will be no strategy that works and there will be no way out of this serious health crisis.