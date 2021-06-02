Eight dividends from the Ibex 35 achieve a profitability of more than 5% despite Covid-19

The company that is currently the leader in dividend yield on the Ibex 35 is Enagás, the technical manager of the Spanish gas system. The company, owned by the State in a minority way, offers an estimated return via dividends of 8.72%, taking into account that it will allocate 99.13% of its net profit in 2021 to the distribution of dividends among its shareholders with a payment which amounts to 1.68 euros per share. In addition, it is expected that by 2022, the ‘pay out’, the percentage distributed in dividends on profits, will rise to 115.83%.

Enagás is listed so far this year with increases of 7.35%, so the dividend yield is not conditioned by falls in the stock market, but by a firm commitment by the company in the dividend distribution among its shareholders. The State, through the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), and the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, are the two largest shareholders with 5% of the capital stock, which is completed with funds such as Bank of America, Blackrock, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi Mubadala, Bank of New York Mellon …

In second place in this ranking is a classic of the Spanish stock market in the dividend such as Endesa, 70.1% owned by the Italian electricity company Enel. The energy company led by José Bogas offers an estimated profitability for the current year of 8.72% thanks to a pay-out of 152.31%, although by 2022 its return will be adjusted to 5.75% due to the reduction in the amount to be paid contemplated in your strategic plan. Endesa wants to allocate part of its own funds to the ecological transition in order to decarbonise its assets.

Mapfre is on the podium of dividend yield at the beginning of June by offering a return of 7.72%. In this case, this figure is conditioned by the recent falls in the stock market of its shares after the insurer itself has recognized it in public. ACS ranks as the fourth company to offer the highest dividend yield on the Ibex 35 with 7.63% thanks to a pay out of close to 67% and an annual payment of 1.93 euros per share.

Telefónica is the fifth company on the Ibex 35 with the highest dividend yield. The ‘teleco’ has a return of 7.44%, it is recovering on the stock market after an unfortunate 2020 for its listing and begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel with a plan focused on divestments in Latin America and the reduction of its high debt. The operator is in a privileged position on this list despite having cut the dividend to be paid in 2021 at the beginning of the year to 0.3 euros per share.

Completing the list of this particular dividend portfolio of the Spanish stock market Naturgy, Red Eléctrica and Repsol. In the case of the former Gas Natural Fenosa, its income dividend is 6.71% thanks to a payment of 1.44 euros per share, in the case of Red Eléctrica it reaches 6.41% and Repsol offers 5.36% despite to his recent cut in pay.

The energy sector is on this list in a privileged situation. In the case of Repsol, the recent rises in oil make it attractive in the current context of economic recovery and greater mobility due to the de-escalation in Spain, while electricity companies are experiencing volatility sessions at the beginning of June after the latest government regulation by Pedro Sánchez.

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the draft law to limit the benefits of nuclear and hydroelectric plants due to the increase in carbon dioxide emission rights. A cut for the large electricity companies that amounts to more than 1,000 million (if the CO2 price is maintained at the current price) and represents 90% of the extra benefits that companies receive for this dividend.

The Ibex 35 with Dividends offers this 2021 a more than respectable 15% profitability, above the German Dax 30 which rents 13.47% and which, unlike most other indices, does collect dividends. The rest of the large European indices do not have this factor in their return. Among the large European indices, only the French Cac 40 has surpassed the profitability of the Ibex 35 so far this year and the Swedish and Austrian indexes on the whole continent.

Payment date

Name

Exercise

Dividend class

Payment concept

Gross amount

06/02/2021

Almirall

2020

Option

On account

0.1850 euros

06/03/2021

Viscofan

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.2900 euros

06/03/2021

Acerinox

2020

Ordinary

Unique

0.5000 euros

06/11/2021

Aperam

2021

Ordinary

On account

€ 0.3719

06/11/2021

ARCELORMITT.

ArcelorMittal

2021

Ordinary

Unique

0.25 euros

06/17/2021

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.17 euros

06/30/2021

EBRO FOODS

Ebro Foods

2020

Ordinary

2nd payment

0.19 euros

07/01/2021

Endesa

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

1.3136 euros

07/01/2021

REC

REE

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.7273 euros

07/06/2021

Fluidra

2021

Ordinary

On account

0.2000 euros

07/07/2021

DOMINION

Global Dominion

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.0246 euros

07/08/2021

APPLUS SERVI

Applus

2020

Ordinary

On account

0.15 euros

07/06/2021

CIE Automotive

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.2500 euros

07/07/2021

Repsol

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

€ 0.3000

07/07/2021

Global Dominion

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.0246 euros

07/09/2021

ZARDOYA OTIS

Zardoya otis

2021

Ordinary

Complementary

0.072 euros

07/14/2021

Vidrala

2020

Ordinary

Complementary

0.3209 euros