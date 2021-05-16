Eight dead on the roads during the first weekend without mobility restrictions

Eight people have passed away, of which four were motorcyclists, in the seven fatal accidents that have been registered on Spanish roads during this weekend, from Friday at 3:00 p.m. to Sunday at 8:00 p.m., as reported by a spokesman for the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

By days, this Friday has been counted a deadly sinister in the municipality of Iniesta, in the province of Cuenca, after the collision of two vehicles. On Saturday they registered two fatal accidents with two deaths, in Vinaroz (Castellón), after the driver left the road, and in Tres Cantos (Madrid), where a motorist has left the road.

The day with the highest mortality on Spanish roads, according to the provisional balance of Traffic, this Sunday, with four fatal accidents that have caused five deaths.

The sinister have occurred in Majadahonda (Madrid), where two people have died and two others have been injured in a multiple accident, in Muduex and Yebra, when two people have left the road, both locations in the province of Guadalajara, and in Castellón , where another man has died for the same reason.