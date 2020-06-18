The territories with the most COVID-19 deaths in America are the United States, Ecuador, Canada, Peru and Brazil.

United States, Ecuador, Canada, Peru and Brazil They are among the countries in the world with the most deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, while the continent already accounts for almost half of all deaths from coronavirus worldwide, with 208,989 and the number of infections is already over 4 million.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in the Americas 115 thousand 527 additional cases and 3 thousand 436 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, representing a relative increase of 3 percent in infections and a relative increase of 2 percent in deaths, in compared to the previous day.

Global cases exceeded the eight million barrier, while deaths totaled 440,290 and state United, Brazil, Russia and India they remain, in this order, as the territories with the most infections.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, eight countries on the continent show red numbers, with the United States. at the head with 35.75 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ecuador in 12th place in the world with 23.24; Canada at 14 with 22.32; Peru in the 15 with 22.06; Brazil in the 16 with 21.60; Chile in 18 with 18.06; Mexico at 20 with 14.51 and Panama that came in at 23 with 10.94.

Slower growth of cases in Brazil

In the case of Brazil, which ranks second with more cases and more infections in the world, the WHO highlighted that the covid-19 outbreak It has stabilized with less growth in new daily infections, but it is early to conclude that the disease has reached its peak.

The South American giant added 1,269 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 46,110 and cases reaching 955,337.

The conference also confirmed that the chief Paulo Paiakan, an important Brazilian indigenous leader from the 1980s, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Redenção, in the southern Amazon state of Pará, where the coronavirus continues to advance. hard.

The first infected president of the region

The Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, He was diagnosed this Wednesday with “pneumonia” after it was announced that he is the first head of state in the region positive for COVID-19.

In forced isolation, President Hernández, who attends to his duties via telework from the Hospital Military, shares illness with his wife Ana García. The Central American country already suffers the loss of 330 people and 9 thousand 656 infected.

Peru beats Italy

Peru displaced this Wednesday to Italy in number of cases of COVID-19, with 240 thousand 908 infections, and became the seventh country in the world with the highest incidence of the pandemic, despite being in quarantine for more than 90 days, while the dead already number 7 thousand 257.

The state of emergency is in force in Peru and lasts until June 30, but the Executive has advanced the restart of activities economic and shopping centers due to the collapse of its economy and the high number of people circulating the streets in search of income.

In Argentina, politicians also suffer

In Argentina, the contagion of COVID-19 The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, alerted the opposition and took several of her referees to carry out analyzes to assess their state of health amid the advance of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the President of Argentina, Alberto FernandezFrom now on, he will carry out his usual tasks from his official residence and will restrict contact with other people as much as possible due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, which has as its epicenter the capital and the province of Buenos Aires.

The advance of the pandemic registered a progressive growth in recent weeks, reaching today 34,159 infected people and 886 deaths.

In full reopening, USA keep adding cases

Three of the most populous states in the United States, Florida, Texas and Arizona, this week recorded records in the number of daily infections of coronavirus, but their leaders do not see changes for now in their reopening plans, which are in line with the accelerated script and backed by the White House, despite the fact that the disease already leaves 2.1 million of cases and 117 thousand deaths.

Thus, the state of Florida, which has added thousands of new cases of COVID-19 every day for more than two weeks, accounted for another 2,610 this Wednesday in the midst of a reopening with no possibility of reversal, according to what the state governor said. Ron DeSantis.

By cons, the governor of New YorkAndrew Cuomo announced that the city will move to phase two of the reopening next Monday and reported that the state yesterday recorded the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus to date, with 17 deaths, 15 of them in hospitals and two in residences.

While Oklahoma It broke the record it had set this Tuesday, with 259 new infections compared to 228 the day before, as the state prepares to host this Saturday the first meeting of President Donald Trump in Tulsa since the pandemic began.

The airline industry does not give more

Panama, important air hub of the continent, extended for the third time and until July 23 next the suspension of the international flights Due to the pandemic, which leaves at least 21,962 infections and 457 deaths in the Central American country.

And if it rains in Panama in the south it does not escape. The Argentine subsidiary of the Latam airline, the second in the country in terms of volume of domestic flights, announced the cessation of its operations “for an indefinite period”, because “with the current conditions of the local industry”, aggravated by the pandemic , “the viability of a sustainable project” is not displayed.

“Latam Airlines Argentina ceases its operations in the country, both passenger and cargo, for an indefinite period. This fact has generated the presentation of a Crisis Preventive Procedure (PPC) in the Ministry of Labor of the Argentine Nation, “said in a statement the largest airline in Latin America, born in 2012 from the merger of the Chilean LAN and the Brazilian TAM.

With information from .