Eight Barça players in the UEFA dream team

05/20/2021 at 3:12 PM CEST

The first UWCL of Fútbol Club Barcelona has not gone unnoticed by UEFA. And it is that up to eight Barça players are included in the ideal team of the 2020/21 Champions League prepared by UEFA’s team of technical observers: Paños, Mapi León, Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Lieke Martens and Jenni Hermoso.

The 23 selected by UEFA

The eight see Barcelona’s success in this edition of the Champions League rewarded, the first for a Spanish team in the women’s competition, by defeating English Chelsea 0-4 in the final played in Goteborg. Sandra Paños, who had already been included in the ideal team in the 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, She shares the goal with the German Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) and the Chilean Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain).

In defense, the only Barça player is Mapi León. UEFA also included in the ideal team the captain of the Spanish team, Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), and her partner in the Parisian team, the Canadian Ashley Lawrence. Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea) and Germany’s Marina Hegering (Bayern München) and Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg) complete the defensive roster.

In the middle of the field Barcelona’s Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí wear, chosen as the best player in the final, along with the French Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), the Welsh Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), the Germans Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich) and Lina Magull (Bayern Munich) and the American Sam Mewis (Manchester City).

In attack the chosen ones are the norway Caroline graham hansen (Barcelona), the Danish Pernille Harder (Chelsea), the English Fran Kirby (Chelsea), the Spanish Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), the Australian Sam Kerr (Chelsea) and the Dutch Lieke Martens (Barcelona).

Barça, the club with the most footballers in the ideal team

Barcelona, ​​with 8 players out of 23, is the club with the highest representation after beating Chelsea 4-0 in the final and claim their first UWCL. The team has shown great progress since reaching their first final in 2019.

The other finalists are the ones that accumulate -after the Catalans- more players in the ideal team. Berger, Eriksson, Ingle, Harder, Kirby, and Kerr appear. The team is completed by the four footballers from PSG -Endler, Lawrence, Paredes and Gessler-, the three from Bayern -Hegering, Lohmann and Magull-, and Mewis and Hendrich, from City and Wolfsburg.

7 Spanish internationals in the eleven

After the lower categories have already been consecrated with the World Cup and the Eurocup, it seems that the moment is approaching for the ésuccesses are replicated in the absolute. And after the progress that female footballers have led in recent years, all the focus falls on the next European Championship.

Spain is the country with the most footballers among these 23 selected. To the six Barça players -Sandra Paños, Mapi León, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso- Irene Paredes joins, which fell in the semifinals after Barça’s 3-2.

They follow the Spanish Germany, with five participations. Then a footballer from the following countries also enters this list: Australia, Canada, Chile, Denmark, England, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United States and Wales.