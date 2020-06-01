There was a time when Albania was proclaimed as the happiest country on earth, where even the mud tasted like honey. A nation that stood proud in the face of international conspiracies and capitalist forces. A small North Korea in the heart of the Balkans that five decades of atrocious communist dictatorship destroyed to the ground, sapping the morale of its inhabitants, starving them to death, poisoning their relationships, destroying their society. Margo Rejmer recovers in Barro sweeter than honey. Voices of communist Albania (La Caja Books, translation by Agata Orzeszek and Ernesto Rubio) the testimonies of the fallen, of those retaliated by Enver Hoxha who lived to tell the tale, of spies condemned to be, or not, and of the judges and executioners. A portrait of a society decomposing due to the effects of that nightmare, finished off by the embrace of a bandit capitalism, for which the Polish journalist lived for four years in Albania. The list of sufferings related with precise rhythm and sober style by the author from Bucharest. Dust and blood (also La Caja Books) is appalling, the list of enemies of the people destroyed, morally unbearable. What follows is an account of some of the atrocities of a cruel regime, a short outline of a book that goes much further.

Statistics on a slow and unstoppable massacre

In July 1991, all Albanian political prisoners were amnestied. At that time, the crimes of the regime took the form of statistics, numbers after which executioners who were never convicted disappeared. These are some:

In a country that was between the estimated 1.1 million inhabitants in 1947 and the scarce three million in 1989, 6,027 people were murdered for political reasons (opponents, people trying to flee the country, etc.) between 1944 and 1991. At that time there were more than 34,000 political prisoners in state jails. Another 59,000 passed through re-education camps or were exiled, and of these last 7,000 died, 200,000 people worked for Segurimi (the fearsome Albanian KGB) and an estimated one in four inhabitants was a confidant. Or, illustrated by one of the testimonies: “People said: if you are alone, you are safe. If there are two of you, be alert. If you are three, run. ”In 2016 the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE) published a survey according to which 42% considered Enver Hoxha a traitor and a murderer. The rest were divided into more magnanimous options with the dictator.

Put a bunker in your wasteland

Manuel Montobio in Búnkeres (Icaria) tells that in 1987 there was a traffic light and a million bunkers in Albania. The figure varies somewhat, but it does not drop in any case from 700,000, the majority built between 1950 and 1985 in cement and iron to defend against the capitalist threat and its executing arm, NATO, yes, but also against Tito’s Yugoslavia, which he had “betrayed” them or “deviators” from the Soviet Union and later from China. In the country of paranoia, the bunker is the best friend of the system. Hoxha and her acolytes liked to say, we will never know if they were serious, that they were better than tanks, since they could not back down. Rejmer speaks in the book with Nexhip Manga, poet, marble worker and number one fan of the dictator and asks him if it had not been better to spend that money on basic goods or to prevent people from starving, to which he replies: “We would have lived much better, it’s true. But there is nothing free! ”

Since 1991 many have been destroyed, flooded, burned; Others have become dating sites, and many have been makeshift houses for victims of internal displacement and rural immigrants.

A North Korea in the heart of Europe

It is common to compare these two systems for their isolation, their degree of paranoia, and their ability to starve their subjects. But there are many more similarities:

In Albania people were classified, for life, among those who had a “good” and a “bad biography”. That is, a simplistic version of the Songbun or North Korean caste system that classifies all its citizens for their loyalty, and that of their ancestors, to the regime. If someone is convicted of something, the whole family pays. If someone runs away from the country, those who stay pay. If someone lifts a finger against the regime, his family is crushed. In Albania, guards could shoot to kill anyone who tried to flee the country. But Segurimi agents had relationships with other agents outside Albania, so many times the fugitives were returned (as is sometimes the case with the North Koreans who manage to reach China). Enver Hoxha did not die in 1985 because he could not die. “Enver lives” and “Enver (1908-)” are some of the slogans that filled memorial walls and plaques across the country when he died in 1985. The leader was born, but could not perish. Kim Il-sun, the founder of North Korea, never officially died.

The leader is not wrong

Of all the prisons in a country full of prisons, and whose dungeons appear in the book in all their macabre splendor, Ballsh’s was the most unique. There was no work until death, as in Spaç, because it was the place of detention for the regime’s leaders who had fallen from grace, something very easy if the leader is the paranoid Hoxha. There ended the tailor or photographer of the beloved leader for “traitors” and a large group of red pachás. The obsession reached such a point that in 1982, when they saw that no one else could fit in prison and that the prisoners slept crammed on the ground, they decreed an amnesty for all those whose sentences did not exceed 10 years.

At Ballsh, the disgraced leaders, judges, ministers, and so on, organized readings of Hoxha’s works and then discussed the achievements of the regime as a group. Many hoped to pass the test to which the beloved leader, who could not be wrong, had put them and return to him. The most applied even asked the highest levels of the State for directives to repress the deviants and the traitors who they believed populated the prison.

A la carte surrealism

Sometimes, if it weren’t for the drama behind it, some situations might make the reader laugh. In that, the Soviets, with their black humor about the regime, were the best. Let’s look at some of the many facts collected in the book with names and surnames: in Albania a guy spent 10 years in jail for saying that Beckenbauer was very good while watching a soccer match that faced West Germany and Albania with some friends ; Another spent three years in prison for criticizing the bread on the ration card, and one more was locked up for seven years for saying that Yugoslav bicycles were better than Albanian ones. All traitors.

There is more. On the walls of the cooperatives of a country that was starving, the soflamas “Long live the communist chickens” or “Long live the communist cows” were repeated. At the border, any material arrived from outside (usually sent by relatives who lived in Italy or Greece) was seized if it did not fit in with “the Albanian reality”. Thus, sweets, slippers, all kinds of clothing, drinks, anything with bright colors and a long etcetera were discarded.

A cultural revolution of its own

From 1944 to 1985, Hoxha increasingly closed the country on himself and eliminated people from his environment in a perpetual revolution that ended the currents of Yugoslavs in the late 1940s, of Soviets in the 1960s or of Chinese in the 1960s. Seventy as it was breaking relations with those communist forces. Culture had the worst part. The testimonies of writers, teachers, academics and artists collected in Mud sweeter than honey are overwhelming. But there was a particularly dark moment. Communist Albania’s ability to copy the worst of others while related to them is remarkable. At the end of the sixties, says Rejmer, the culture in the country had its special resurgence, a certain openness allowed to watch movies and listen to Italian or Greek music and even celebrate festivals. The movement culminated in the XI Magazine of the Song, held in 1972 and which won the theme When Spring Comes. But what came was winter. As it had happened in China, those who enjoyed the opening were laminated, having studied abroad became a crime, the prisons were filled with poets, writers, journalists, the director of television and radio and other types addicted to the regime, what that proves its infinite predatory capacity.

Two sinking pyramids

In 1988, the Enver Hoxha Museum was inaugurated in Tirana, a giant of marble, concrete and glass in honor of the dictator. The most expensive building in Albania’s history was renamed The Pyramid when Communism fell and was first converted into a disco, then NATO headquarters or later a radio and television studio. No one knows very well what to do with it and now it languishes in the middle of the capital. The fact that a pyramid, in this case financial, wiped out the savings of much of the population in 1997 and brought the country to the brink of civil war is just a macabre linguistic coincidence.

A corner at the end of the world

The preferred form of repression of a regime that was considered agrarian and rural was exile to the countryside. Ridvan Dibra is a writer and teacher retaliated for publicly defending the great poet Gjargj Fishta, a Franciscan monk, and banished to a remote area, to a nameless town called simply Aldeite. Located eight hours walk from the last road junction, it was a miserable place even by Albanian standards to which this intellectual came prepared to die of grief, but realized that it was so far from everything, populated by people so desperate and with so little interest in anything other than survival, that there was a library full of classics and forbidden books that no one had touched. The books saved his life. A good way to end this portrait of the horrors of Hoxha and his minions.