Eight arrested for racist attacks on Heung-Min Son

05/21/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

Alex Jankewitz, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford, Reece James or Romaine Sawyers. They are some of the names who have suffered racial harassment in their own flesh day after day. Y after the case of Heung-min son at the beginning of April, England has taken a step forward in the fight against racism, taking the necessary measures and even going to the authorities.

After clubs paralyzed social media to explicitly speak out against racism, the battle continues. Now the police have arrested eight people who insulted the Tottenham footballer after the defeat against United by 1-3. The eight detainees did so anonymously, with ‘false’ accounts on different social networks.

The club has already denounced on social networks what Son had experienced. “Another game and again one of our players suffers the scourge of racism. We have informed the platforms and will conduct a full review with the Premier League to determine the most effective action going forward. We are with you, Sonny, “wrote Tottenham’s official account in Spanish on Twitter.

Nevertheless, these eight people are already at liberty, although they will be monitored as the investigation progresses. Those arrested did not belong only to London but some of them belonged to Dorset, Llanelli, Hartlepool or Cheshire, among others. Most of them were between 20 and 32 years old, although a 63-year-old man also stands out.