More and more Formula 1 drivers are joining the official virtual races of the highest motorsport category. This Sunday for the virtual Monaco Grand Prix there will be eight participants in the championship, being the highest number of starting drivers since this initiative began.

Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes and Esteban Ocon from Renault join the usual riders of this activity: Alexander Albon from Red Bull, Antonio Giovinazzi from Alfa Romeo, Lando Norris from McLaren, Charles Leclerc from Ferrari and the drivers from Williams, Nicholas Latifi and George Russell.

Along with them will be some recognized footballers such as the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal in England, the Belgian Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid. This weekend marks the debut of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi who will race with Racing Point.

The race will be held this Sunday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. from Colombia and Mexico, 1:00 p.m. from Venezuela and Chile, 2:00 p.m. from Brazil and Argentina) and can be seen on the official channel of the F1 on YouTube, Twitch, Weibo, Huya and Facebook. It is expected to last an hour and thirty minutes, including qualifying and the agreed race of 39 laps (50% compared to the actual competition).

Below are the teams and participants:

Alfa Romeo: Antonio Giovinazzi – Thibaut Courtois

AlphaTauri: Vitantonio Liuzzi – Luca Salvadori

FDA Hublot Esports Team: Charles Leclerc – Arthur Leclerc

Haas: Louis Delatraz – Pietro Fittipaldi

McLaren: Lando Norris – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas – Esteban Gutiérrez

Racing Point: David Schumacher – Luis Fonsi

Red Bull: Alex Albon – Kai Lenny

Renault: Esteban Ocon – Nicolas Prost

Williams: George Russell – Nicholas Latifi

Before the Formula 1 race, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships will be the opening act for the top flight. Their races will start from 15:00 GMT (10:00 in Colombia and Mexico, 11:00 in Venezuela and Chile, 12:00 in Brazil and Argentina) and will be broadcast on the same channels previously announced.

