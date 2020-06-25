The Eiffel Tower, the most famous monument in Paris visited annually by seven million people, reopened its doors on Thursday, after a three-month closure due to the new coronavirus pandemic, an . journalist confirmed.

About 50 visitors and numerous journalists awaited the reopening at the foot of the tower. For now, you can only go up to the second floor (of a total of three), on foot and with masks. A Brazilian ‘batucada’ gave a festive touch to the moment this Thursday before the doors opened.

« I wanted to participate in this moment of joy. I am almost crying, but it is happiness. After these difficult months this is a great emotion, » says Therese, 60, who has come from Perpignan, southeast France, to visit his grandson, and he did not want to miss the opening of the iconic Parisian monument.

« I’m going to go up slowly … and if I don’t get to the top it doesn’t matter, » adds the woman.

The closure of the monument, the longest since World War II, caused losses of nine million euros per month ($ 10.1 million), according to Patrick Branco Ruivo, the general director of the operating company that manages the monument built in 1889.

During the first eight days of opening, visitors will only be able to reach the second floor of the monument, on condition that they walk up the 674 steps.

If the health situation allows, the elevators will reopen in July, except those, smaller ones, that lead to the top of the 324 meter high tower. All this to guarantee a safe distance between visitors and limit the risk of infection.

With the same objective, the company that manages the monument placed blue marks on the ground, with which they invite people to keep at least 1.50 of distance between them. Everyone, except children up to 11 years old, must wear masks to access the tower.

Although it stopped welcoming the public since March 13, the Iron Lady continued to illuminate the Paris sky every night. She also paid tribute to the medical staff with a large luminous « merci » (thank you).

meb / bl