Workers prepare the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday for its reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic caused the longest shutdown of the Parisian icon since World War II.

AP –

The tourism sector of France It is already reactivating after the quarantine, but the 324-meter (1.0533-foot) tall iron tower will not immediately welcome visitors the way it did before confinement measures began in March.

Only a limited number of people may enter when the Eiffel Tower reopen on June 25. The elevators will not be in service and only the first two floors will be accessible to the public.

« Initially, there will only be visitors down the stairs, » Victoria Klahr, spokeswoman for the tower administration, said Tuesday.

All persons 11 years of age and older will have to wear masks and there will be crowd control measures.

« We are optimistic that the number of visitors will increase, although local tourists will almost certainly visit the tower in the first few weeks, » Klahr said.

A rigorous cleaning operation is in effect and will continue daily starting next week.

« There is a protocol. A novelty is that the cleaning teams will be able to clean all the contact points every two hours, from the opening of the site to its closure, » said tower hygiene consultant Alain Miralles.

Tourists planning city trips are recommended to book tickets online to visit the tower.

The authorities of tourism of Paris They have expressed moderate optimism about the reemergence of the city as a tourist destination. The levels of tourism They have fallen 80% compared to the same month a year ago, they said.

« To visit Paris Now it is exceptional, as we clearly do not have many visitors and we do not expect this summer to be at the same level as the previous one, « said Corinne Menegaux, director of the Business Office and tourism of Paris.