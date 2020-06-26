1/5

Eiffel Tower, after 104 days closed by the virus, reopens to the public | AP

Another good news for French society after the lockdown was the reopening of the Eiffel Tower, which was kept closed for 104 days.

Several citizens of Paris were finally able to begin to breathe the air outside and congregated around one of the greatest Parisian symbols, The Eiffel Tower, which just opened after being closed for several days due to the pandemic.

This means another important step for France after recovery from confinement due to the pandemic of coronavirusThe structure reopened access to visitors this Thursday after its extensive closure in times of confinement.

It is worth mentioning that one of the greatest symbols of Paris, the Eiffel Tower, never been closed for so long since the Second World War, the coronavirus forced the « Iron lady« at closing for a total of 104 days.

This Thursday, in the midst of a bright sun and 28 degrees temperature, the capital french It receives several tourists who moved to the tower to finally access it.

Among the amazement of several people who knew the emblematic tower for the first time, the « Light City« It came back to life with its visitors today seeking to enjoy its various wonders.

It is something very special because there are only Parisians, ”said Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old Dutch tourist. « We have seen many people from Paris enjoying their city, enjoying its parks without so many tourists. »

One of those present shared excited your experience:

I wanted to participate in this moment of joy. I’m almost crying, but it’s with happiness. After these difficult months this is a great emotion, « said Therese, 60, who did not want to miss the opening of the iconic Parisian monument.

Also, visitors who came to admire the splendor of the structure, could not reach the top of the tower of 324 meters (1,063 feet) high, as it was only allowed to reach the first two terraces, so people who wanted to enjoy the whole view had to climb its 674 steps, since the elevators remain closed until July.

Security measures

Also, the question of the health crisis and the use of face masks compulsory for all visitors over 11 years old, as well as a distance a meter and a half between people, which was marked with signs on the floor.

As well as allowing only groups of three to climb stairs and distribute disinfectants gel alcohol handshake.

Visitors climb in very small groups on the stairs of the tower. AP

Still with all, the persons They enjoyed this moment very much:

I came first thing in the morning because I know it will be very hot later, ”said Sabine Peaufils, a 57-year-old Parisian. « This is a true pleasure. »

It should be noted that during the pandemic, the Eiffel Tower it stopped receiving 27 million euros (30 million dollars) since March, according to its general director Patrick Branco Ruivo.

Then now France prepares to re-attract visitors again with different results.

Louvre Museum. AP

Although the tower is one of the first to start giving tourists access, some other sites in the French capital remain closed, such as the case of the Louvre Museumwho reopens until July 6th, However, it will also do so with a notable decline in its visits, as well as the Palace of Versailles, which reopened to the public on June 6, however, they have not shown the influx they enjoyed years ago.