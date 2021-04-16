Eibar Women against Athletic Club Women

04/16/2021 at 11:00 CEST

On the next day of Primera Iberdrola, the twenty-sixth, they will face off on Eibar and the Athletic.

The Eibar Women faces with reinforced spirits the game of the twenty-sixth day to channel a winning streak after achieving victory away from his field in the Zubieta by 0-1 in front of Royal Feminine Society, with a goal from Sara navarro. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in seven of the 25 matches played to date in the Primera Iberdrola and accumulate a figure of 38 goals conceded compared to 24 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Athletic Club Women won the victory against the Santa Teresa Badajoz during their last match of the competition (2-1), with a goal of Gimbert, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Eibar Women. Of the 24 games he has played this season for the Primera Iberdrola, the Athletic Club Women he has won seven of them with a balance of 30 goals scored against 31 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Eibar Women they have won three times, they have lost eight times and they have drawn twice in 13 games played so far, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Athletic Club Women It has a balance of two victories, eight defeats and two draws in 12 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Previously there have been other confrontations between the two rivals and the results are two defeats in favor of the Eibar Women. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in its displacements in this competition, since it has been winning two games in a row at the stadium of the Eibar. The last time these teams played in this tournament was in January 2021 and the match ended with a score of 0-1 for the Eibar.

Currently, the Athletic Club Women it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The team of Iker Dorronsoro it ranks in twelfth place with 26 points on its scoreboard. For his part, Athletic Club Women it has 28 points and ranks ninth in the competition.