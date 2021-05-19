Eibar wants to say goodbye to the First Division with a victory against Barça

05/19/2021

On at 14:40 CEST

After seven years in the highest category of Spanish football, the Eibar he has awakened from the dream and has descended to the Second Division. The ‘armero’ team will say goodbye to the Santander League next Saturday, with a very special game against Barça. Ipurua, unfortunately in silence and behind closed doors, will host the last meeting of José Luis Mendilibar’s men in the elite.

The Basque team He has returned to training this Wednesday to prepare for the match against Ronald Koeman’s men, who will face the commitment without mathematical options to win the League and, consequently, it is likely that they will present an eleven full of unusual footballers. Eibar will carry out two more training sessions –Thursday and Friday– at the Atxabalpe facilities before the match.

For its part, Barça will only exercise twice at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. After the recovery session on Monday, the culé squad had a two-day break. Tomorrow, Thursday, the Barça team will start preparing for the last game of a very complicated season in which they have only been able to win the Copa del Rey, have missed the League in an incomprehensible way and were eliminated too early from the Champions League.