View of the Ipurua stadium JUAN MANUEL SERRANO ARCE / .

The Eibar players do not trust LaLiga’s lack of plans for the return of football teams to normality. They ask for more guarantees that a return to activity will not entail risks. In a very forceful statement made public this Tuesday, they express all their doubts: “We are passionate about football and nothing makes us more excited than being able to meet again and make people enjoy themselves,” they say. “Without him we feel empty, as unfortunately our stands will be. We defend a shield that represents thousands of people, and nothing will be the same without them. The show loses its essence. “

“We are privileged, we enjoy training and playing every minute, that’s why we want to play. But before soccer players we are people. And like a large part of society, we are concerned about the health situation, “say the footballers of the Gipuzkoan team. In the note signed by the players and the coaching staff, they recall that “millions of workers have returned to their tasks, with much less attention and much less sanitary means. Many without minimum guarantees. “” It is not fair, and we know it. We are privileged ”, they add.

Bluntly, the first Eibar squad expresses fear at the new stage. “We are afraid to start an activity in which we will not be able to comply with the first recommendation of all the experts, physical distancing. We are concerned that, by doing what we like the most, we can infect ourselves, infect our family and friends, and even contribute to a new outbreak of the epidemic, with the terrible consequences that this would entail for the entire population. ”

“The first thing must be the health of all, and it is time for that idea to prevail with facts, not only with words. Only with that clear premise would it make sense to return to competition. We ask for guarantees. We demand responsibility ”, they conclude. The footballers, in view of the statement, do not refuse to return to training, although they are suspicious of the measures to be adopted.

