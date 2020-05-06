▲ The players of the Spanish team said in a statement that they are afraid of becoming infected and infecting their families.Photo @SDEibar

Madrid. The enthusiasm for the return of soccer in Spain does not mitigate a real feeling of fear among some of its actors. The players and the coaching staff of Eibar acknowledged that there is fear of returning to activity in the League, since they will not be able to comply with the first recommendation of all experts, that is, physical distancing to avoid new coronavirus infections.

That genuine fear is due to the risk of contributing to a new outbreak of the epidemic, as well as the terrible consequences that this would entail for the entire population, said the members of the club. The world health authorities recommend as a first protection measure to maintain a distance of between 1.5 and 2 meters between people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus contained in the saliva particles.

We are concerned that, by doing what we like the most, we can catch it, infect our family and friends, and even contribute to a new outbreak of the epidemic, with the terrible consequences that this would entail for the entire population, warned players and technicians in a joint statement.

In this sense, they remarked that the first thing that must be preserved is “everyone’s health” and that it is the “moment for that idea to prevail with facts, not only with words.

Only with that clear premise would it make sense to return to competition. We ask for guarantees. We demand responsibility, they claimed, adding that playing behind closed doors is another measure they don’t like.

The Eibar players show their reluctance in the week in which the government authorized the opening of individual training for athletes and the basic practices of professional leagues.

Most clubs are taking advantage of testing their squads for coronavirus.

We are passionate about soccer and nothing makes us more excited than being able to return and make people enjoy. Without football we feel empty, as unfortunately our stands will be. We defend a shield that represents thousands of people and nothing will be the same without them. The show loses its essence, they exposed.

In addition, players and technicians of the armory club clarified that they feel privileged to have jobs like those they develop, but they warned that before footballers they are people and, as in all of society, they are concerned about the health situation.

The players’ concern was echoed by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, who said he understood that fear.

How can I not understand the concern of soccer players? Of course. It is what this government has, the priority is the right to health, to life, said Uribes.

Everything will depend on the conditions being met so that this guarantee to life is not put at risk, added the minister.

Meanwhile, German soccer is only waiting for the government green light this Wednesday, when the political authorities will decide whether or not to authorize the resumption of the Bundesliga, behind closed doors and on the basis of a draconian sanitary protocol, which would tentatively start in the middle of may.

In this way, Germany would be the first important championship to be played again since the stoppage of the sport in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

