Eibar player Kike García arrives free in Osasuna and signs until 2024

Club Atlético Osasuna has made official the arrival of Kike García, the first signing for next season, who arrives free from Eibar and who signs until June 30, 2024 to reinforce the offensive plot of the team led by Jagoba Arrasate.

The Navarrese team is made in this way with an experienced forward very much to the taste of the Navarrese entity who has managed to score 12 goals with the gunsmith club, a figure that did not serve to maintain the category.

The 31-year-old from Cuenca will have a termination clause of 15 million euros in LaLiga Santander and arrives in Pamplona to contribute goals, experience and work in what will be the third consecutive season for the rojillos in the highest category.

The club chaired by Luis Sabalza thanked the former Middlesbrough footballer for his “confidence and identification shown with his sporting project, which he has prioritized ahead of important offers.”

