File photo of Fabián Orellana of Eibar fighting the ball with Lucas Hernandez of Atletico Madrid. Jan 13, 2018

Jun 30 (.) – Spain’s Eibar officially announced the departure of Chilean striker Fabián Orellana and Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante on Tuesday, after the end of their respective ties to the club.

« An agreement has not been reached with Gonzalo Escalante and Fabián Orellana and they will not continue at Eibar, » the club said in a statement.

Orellana, who arrived in Eibar in the 2017/2018 season, played 81 matches with the team, in which he scored 17 goals.

For his part, Escalante joined the club in the 2015-16 season. He added 155 games with the team, the foreigner with more presences.

« The health situation prevents Escalante and Orellana from being fired as they deserve, but the Club wishes to thank them for their professionalism and commitment to date, and wishes them the best of luck for the future. Good luck Gonzalo and Fabián, and thank you for both ! « , highlighted the club.

