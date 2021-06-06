Eibar Femenino takes the victory after defeating Logroño Femenino 1-2

06/06/2021 at 2:09 PM CEST

The Eibar played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in Las Gaunas. The Logroño Female He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Santa Teresa Badajoz. On the part of the visiting team, the Eibar Women he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Valencia Women. After the duel, the Lucronian team is eighteenth, while the Eibar It is thirteenth at the end of the game.

The first half of the match started off in an unbeatable way for the Lucronian team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Guehai, ending the first part with the result of 1-0.

The second half started in a favorable way for him Eibar Women, who put the tables with a bit of Hoop in the 54th minute. The Eibar team joined again, coming back through a goal from Mulberry in the 63rd minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-2.

Gerardo Garcia Leon, technician of the premises, gave entry to the field to Chini, Elloh, Valeria Pascuet Y Lundin replacing Caracas, Asantewaa, Guehai Y Crossbow, while on the part of the Eibar from Iker Dorronsoro, it was replaced Hoop, Maria Llompart, Torras, Aida esteve Y Gantxegui for Sara navarro, Ane Campos, Sheila, Perez Y Yonei.

A total of two yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Caracas, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Arene and with red to Arene (2 yellow).

With this victory away, the team of Iker Dorronsoro ranked thirteenth with 33 points, while the team led by Gerardo Garcia Leon it was placed in eighteenth place with 23 points, with a relegation place to Second Division, at the end of the match.

The next match of the competition for both teams will be played in their fiefdom: the Logroño Female will be measured with the Atlético de Madrid Women and the Eibar Women will play against him Sporting de Huelva Women.

Data sheetLogroño Female:Pamela Tajonar, Asantewaa (Elloh, min.68), Vilakazi, Balleste (Lundin, min.77), Caracas (Chini, min.46), Cazalla, Ana, Marín, Jade, Guehai (Valeria Pascuet, min.68) and FishleyEibar Female:Malena Mieres, Yonei (Gantxegui, min.86), Morera, Esti, Pérez (Aida Esteve, min.85), Sara Navarro (Arola, min.43), Arene, López, Matlou, Sheila (Torrás, min.71) and Ane Campos (Maria Llompart, min.71)Stadium:Las GaunasGoals:Guehai (1-0, min. 47), Arola (1-1, min. 54) and Morera (1-2, min. 63)